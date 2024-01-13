CloudKeeper Awarded the AWS APN Certification Distinction for Achieving 100 AWS Certifications

- Advertisement - -

CloudKeeper announced that it has collectively achieved 100 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications and has been awarded the AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction.

This distinction recognizes AWS Partners that have achieved 50 or more AWS Certifications within their organization, providing them the opportunity to showcase their customer obsession through AWS Certification achievement and highlight the value that AWS Certifications brings to their customers.

“We are proud to achieve this significant milestone and earn the AWS APN Certification Distinction,” said Mr. Deepak Mittal, CEO at CloudKeeper. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to continuous learning and growth, and our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise and support with AWS experts to assist our customers in migrating to, and optimizing their use of, AWS.”

AWS Certification validates cloud expertise to help professionals highlight in-demand skills and organizations build effective, innovative teams for cloud initiatives using AWS. CloudKeeper’s team of AWS Certified professionals have the skills and knowledge to help customers with a wide range of services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), a collection of managed services that makes it simple to set up, operate, and scale databases in the cloud.

“We are grateful for our relationship with AWS and for the support they have provided us on our journey to achieving this milestone,” said Deepak. “We look forward to continuing to work with AWS. Together, we will provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that will give customers fast, flexible access to the cloud.”

