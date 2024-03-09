Cloudera Unveils Next Phase of Open Data Lakehouse to Unlock Enterprise AI

- Advertisement -

Cloudera announced the next phase of its open data lakehouse on private cloud that revolutionizes on-premises data experiences for trusted analytics and AI at scale. With its latest round of enhancements, Cloudera has become the only provider to offer an open data lakehouse with Apache Iceberg for public and now private clouds, helping customers to unlock the enterprise AI potential of all their data.

Research from Cloudera estimates that 53% of organizations in the U.S. currently use Generative AI technology and more than a third (36%) are in the early stages of exploring AI for potential implementation in 2024. But implementations have stalled as many enterprises struggle to access or achieve business value from their data with AI. Challenges include distributed data infrastructures, governance risks, or security concerns.

By delivering Apache Iceberg for private clouds, Cloudera is empowering every organization to overcome these issues and quickly scale enterprise AI deployments to generate greater value. Apache Iceberg is an open-source, high-performance table format for vast analytic tables. When applied to private clouds, the solution enables companies to apply AI to the vast amounts of mission-critical data that exists both in the cloud and on premises, ultimately allowing them to create new use cases. Cloudera is also now the only company to provide the ability to run a completely air-gapped large language model (LLM) deployment, providing customers with enhanced security and data privacy, as well as improved performance and reduced operational costs.

Cloudera is also rolling out a series of additional updates to its platform that will deliver unprecedented business value to its customer base, including:

● Zero downtime upgrades (ZDU) and security enhancements such as Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 for increased business continuity and minimized interruptions.

● New Apache Ozone capabilities, such as quotas, snapshots, and disaster recovery enhancements that enable vastly greater scalability at lower cost to service the voracious data consumption needs of modern workloads.

● Expanded support for integrations including Python 3.10, RHEL 9.1, RHEL 8.8 FIPS, SLES 15 SP4, Oracle 8.8, and JDK 17 for increased compatibility and flexibility.

Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera.

“Cloudera’s mission is to empower customers to transform data anywhere into actionable insights by enabling it with AI,” said Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “By giving them a trusted data foundation for analytics, this next phase of cloud-native solutions unlocks endless possibilities for building innovative AI applications.”

Mr. Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo.

“In this AI-powered era, we’ll continue to see formidable AI applications emerge that significantly increase the business value of enterprise data,” said Mr. Sanjeev Mohan, Principal, SanjMo. “For organizations to capitalize on this technological gold rush, data cannot be locked away in company data centers. Enterprises need a data management strategy that enables them to transform complex data anywhere into actionable insights through a comprehensive, open, and hybrid platform.”

Customer quotes

Dr. David Hardoon, Group Chief Data & AI Officer, Union Bank of the Philippines

“In our journey towards realizing the vision of operationalizing AI on a global scale, Cloudera AI solution has been a pivotal factor for our enterprise-level capability,” said Dr. David Hardoon, Group Chief Data & AI Officer, Union Bank of the Philippines. “Utilizing platforms such as Cloudera has allowed us to accelerate our ability to develop insightful models that ultimately create more value for our customers. Our pursuit of innovative AI and data science technology will continue to help us develop even more impactful projects in the near future.”

Mr. Fred Roteseree, Head of Data Analytics, Krungsri Bank.

“Cloudera AI technology has allowed us to have a seamless and personalized experience for our customers through revolutionary data-driven solutions,” said Mr. Fred Roteseree, Head of Data Analytics, Krungsri Bank.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cloudera

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429