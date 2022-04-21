Cloudera unveils newly expanded Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

Cloudera is ramping up investments in India with the opening of its revamped and newly expanded Center of Excellence (CoE) facility in Koramangala, Bengaluru. To support the delivery of the hybrid data cloud and the company’s mission of making data and analytics easy and accessible for everyone, Cloudera plans on investing up to INR 500 crores over the next two years to accelerate product innovation, cloud transformation, and drive customer growth.

Over the last few years, Cloudera has made significant progress in onboarding Indian talent in product engineering and development. These new hires, along with the entire Cloudera India workforce, were working remotely in the midst of the pandemic, and will now come together in the new facility. As part of its strategic growth plan, Cloudera will continue hiring in engineering and product development roles over the next few years to support the growth of the CoE facility in Bengaluru.

The core capabilities driven out of the Bengaluru facility include public cloud, software development, product security, data warehousing, machine learning, data engineering, quality and site reliability engineering, release engineering, infrastructure and tools development, program management, and information security.

“The Asia Pacific Region is one of the fastest growing markets for Cloudera and investments in India have helped the company tremendously with both product delivery and customer adoption,” said Sudhir Menon, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera. “The new Center of Excellence builds on Cloudera’s stellar track record delivering some of the most successful open-source products in the history of software, from India, and we look forward to turbo charging those contributions as leaders in the hybrid data cloud.”

“India is an extremely important market with great talent and we’ve been making significant investments to grow Cloudera’s presence in the country. The opening of this CoE facility in Bengaluru, along with our Chennai office earlier this week, is a testament to this,” said Indiresh Vivekananda, Country Head of R&D and Operations, Cloudera India. “We are extremely proud of the impact our team in India has made so far in delivering the hybrid data cloud to our customers and we are excited for what’s in store as we strengthen our presence on the ground.”

