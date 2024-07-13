Cloudera Unveils New Observability Offerings for On-Premises and Public Cloud Data Centers

- Advertisement -

Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, announced two new offerings for Cloudera Observability Premium designed to simplify and automate platform administration. These premium tier features provide a single source of observability across all cloud-based and on-premises data centers, even for the most secure enterprises.

With the increasing demand for strategic insights from technologies like GenAI and the rise of data privacy and security regulations, there is an increasing need for full visibility into enterprise data sources and workflows. Cloudera’s expanded Cloudera Observability suite empowers enterprises with highly secure networks to operate observability entirely within their data centers or on the public cloud.

Cloudera’s two new solutions in its Cloudera Observability suite include:

● Cloudera Observability Premium On-Premises allows customers with highly secure networks to run observability entirely within their data centers. This solution ensures optimal monitoring, troubleshooting, financial governance, data observability, and automated actions, even in air-gapped configurations.

● Cloudera Observability Premium for Public Cloud Data Hub extends all the advanced premium capabilities to public cloud users, including real-time monitoring, advanced financial governance, automated actions, and data observability.

With the addition of both these offerings, enterprises can now leverage high-value features such as real-time monitoring for Data Hub clusters, jobs, and queries, financial governance with new cost factors and capacity forecasting, workload views, alerts, and automated actions, along with data observability with hot and cold table analysis. These features aim to maximize investment, streamline self-service troubleshooting, and enhance visibility into resource costs and usage.

“Real-time correlations and contextual information are essential for identifying optimization points and potential bottlenecks along with prescriptive recommendations,” said industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “Implementing advanced observational capabilities is critical for enterprises as they provide real-time system insights that enable proactive issue resolution and enhance security, ultimately leading to operations and reduced risks. Cloudera’s expanded Observability offering enables enterprises to tackle this head on by building a new standard for hybrid data observability across on-premises and public clouds.”

This release is a key expansion for Cloudera Observability, designed to continuously discover and collect performance telemetry data across applications, services, and infrastructure components running in enterprises’ Cloudera environments.

“There is immense pressure on enterprises today to better manage data resources and efficiently leverage data across the organization,” said Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Cloudera Observability helps enterprises maximize cost-efficiency, enhance performance, and unlock intelligent insights. The new premium additions deepen these insights for enterprises and builds on our commitment to help customers take back control of their data, analytics, and AI.”

Cloudera will be demonstrating its latest series of updates at booth #643 at the AWS NYC Summit, taking place July 10, 2024, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Attendees will see the power of Cloudera’s new premium observability offerings firsthand and speak to experts onsite about how Cloudera is the only true hybrid open data lakehouse that brings analytics and AI to business data.

