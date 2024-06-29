Cloudera Unveils New AI Assistants to Drive Valuable Data Insights

- Advertisement -

Cloudera, the true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, announced three new AI-driven assistants that empower customers to accelerate the development of data, analytics and AI business applications and gain more valuable data analysis. With these new capabilities, Cloudera expands its AI expertise and capabilities for customers to transform data anywhere into actionable insights.

While the rise of GenAI has created a dramatic surge in visibility and adoption, enterprises are struggling to develop data, analytics and AI business applications quickly and translate AI’s potential into measurable business impact. With Cloudera’s new AI assistants, enterprises can get trusted data, analytics and AI applications into production faster than ever, while also expanding the scope of employees who can access these tools. This powerful combination enables enterprises to drive AI initiatives more quickly across the entire business and empowers more users to leverage data-driven insights in their everyday roles.

Every company wants to take advantage of the promise of AI, but the models are only as good as the data that they’ve been trained on. According to Gartner®, “through 2026, GenAI will reduce manually intensive data management costs by up to 20% each year while enabling four times as many new use cases,” But, we believe that enterprises need the right support to take advantage of this opportunity.

Cloudera’s three new AI assistants are as follows:

● SQL AI Assistant: Cloudera’s SQL AI assistant is built to solve the challenges commonly associated with writing complex SQL queries and enables users throughout the organization to become SQL experts. With the SQL AI assistant, users simply describe what they need in plain language, and the assistant will find the relevant data using advanced techniques like prompt engineering and retrieval augmented generation (RAG). From there, the assistant will write and optimize the query and even explain it back in easy-to-understand terms. By removing the challenge of navigating SQL syntax, the SQL AI assistant empowers enterprises to focus on what really matters – getting insights from their data.

● AI Chatbot in Cloudera Data Visualization: Cloudera’s AI Chatbot within Cloudera Data Visualization is designed to directly converse with enterprise data to provide contextualized business insights that go beyond what BI dashboards can typically display. The chatbot resides directly in Cloudera’s dashboard and reports that are created with Cloudera Data Visualization and leverages the context of the available data behind the dashboard to deliver deeper, more actionable insights to enterprises. Users can simply ask questions in plain language, and the AI chatbot will intelligently match it to the relevant data and visuals.

● Cloudera Copilot for Cloudera Machine Learning: Cloudera Copilot is powered by pre-trained LLMs and are designed to help navigate the challenges typically related to deploying AI and ML models in production, from data wrangling to coding. With seamless integration to over 130 Hugging Face models and datasets, Cloudera Copilot supports the end-to-end development process of AI applications and accelerates data science, model development, and fine tuning. This enables enterprises to accelerate machine learning development and start seeing business value more quickly.

Mr. Andrew Brust, Blue Badge Insights.

“The AI and ML technological gold rush has brought limitless potential for enterprises, but we’re still seeing significant growing pains across industries when it comes to driving valuable insights from AI,” said Mr. Andrew Brust, Blue Badge Insights. “For organizations to capitalize fully on this new frontier, enterprises need to effectively harness AI for business applications. That’s where Cloudera excels, especially as the company continues to infuse AI throughout the platform.”

Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Verta’s Operational AI Platform, further solidifying Cloudera’s AI and ML leadership. By embedding AI assistants for SQL, BI, and ML directly into the platform, Cloudera is unveiling its next phase of enterprise AI for customers by simplifying and enhancing the AI and ML experience for every user.

Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera.

“As AI advances, Cloudera is committed to staying ahead of our customer’s needs,” said Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Our new AI-driven assistants eliminate barriers, enabling every user to harness the power of AI across their organizations.”

