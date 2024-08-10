Cloudera Strengthens Metadata Management with Modernized Data Catalog and Iceberg REST Integration

- Advertisement -

Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, unveiled two key enhancements to its metadata management solutions. These updates boost open interoperability within the open data lakehouse and address increasing demands for security and governance across the entire data lifecycle.

As enterprises invest more in generative AI applications, robust and adaptable metadata management becomes critical for data quality and compliance. However, to be successful and achieve more accurate, scalable outcomes, enterprises need a unified, secure platform that can unleash the transformative power of metadata management.

As the platform vendor of choice for data, analytics, and AI at scale for enterprises across all key industry verticals, Cloudera delivers an end-to-end open data lakehouse with open standards that can integrate and interoperate in any ecosystem. The latest updates to support this commitment to modern data architectures include:

● Cloudera’s new Iceberg REST Catalog integration now allows seamless access to Apache Iceberg tables using third-party engines, enabling users to leverage various tools while ensuring unified security and governance. It simplifies data access and maintains data permissions and lineage across platforms, reducing the cost and the risk of data breaches by minimizing the number of separate security layers.

● Cloudera’s Shared Data Experience (SDX) is now in technical preview as a cloud-native, containerized experience that provides end-to-end unified data security, governance, and metadata management, now enhanced for greater elasticity, scale and performance. It provides self-service data access across tools, helps to minimize breach risks by consolidating security functions, and supports single-pane-of-glass management across cloud and on-premises data.

In addition to safeguarding data with security and lineage throughout its lifecycle, Cloudera’s latest updates enable enterprises to boost performance, scalability, and resiliency while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by optimizing metadata management. The expansion also facilitates metadata sharing without creating copies, enabling innovation with third-party tools without vendor lock-in.

Mr. Sanjeev Mohan, Industry Analyst

“There is no moat bigger than your corporate data. Considering this, organizations are asking for a unified way to access and govern every data asset – structured and unstructured, in every location – on-prem and multi cloud, and at every velocity – batch or streaming. Data leaders want a consistent view of data by leveraging open table formats and applying a consistent set of policies regardless of where the content resides,” said Mr. Sanjeev Mohan, Industry Analyst. “This is possible through an enhanced data catalog that incorporates formats like Iceberg REST APIs and enables fine-grained access control.”

Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera

“Unified data and interoperability has, and continues to be, central to Cloudera’s open data lakehouse architecture across hybrid clouds,” said Mr. Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Our platform delivers unmatched scalability, performance, resilience, and cost-efficiency for managing expanding metadata, without vendor lock-in or data silos. By adhering to open standards, we ensure seamless integration and interoperability across any ecosystem so enterprises can make the most of their AI investments.”

Cloudera will be demonstrating these updates during Cloudera’s EVOLVE24 Singapore event – one of the industry’s premier Data and AI conference – taking place August 6-7 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. Attendees will be able to speak to experts onsite about Cloudera’s commitment to being the only true hybrid open data lakehouse that brings analytics and AI to business data.

