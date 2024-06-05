Cloudera Makes Bold Bet on Strategic Acquisition of Verta’s Operational AI Platform

- Advertisement -

Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, announced it has deepened its AI expertise with its acquisition of Verta’s Operational AI Platform. The Verta team will join Cloudera’s machine learning group, reporting to Chief Product Officer, Dipto Chakravarty.

With the addition of Verta, Cloudera has further solidified its position in this competitive landscape, acquiring world-renowned talent and technology in AI and ML. The Verta team will draw on their collective expertise to help drive Cloudera’s AI roadmap and enable the company to effectively anticipate the needs of its global customer base.

Mr. Charles Sansbury, CEO, Cloudera

“The future of data management is AI; they go hand-in-hand. Cloudera is acquiring Verta’s AI Operational platform to strengthen our team and accelerate our operational AI capabilities,” said Mr. Charles Sansbury, CEO, Cloudera. “We are moving quickly to provide our customers with the technologies they need to drive their data and AI initiatives, and we have no plans to slow down. This is the first of several strategic moves we expect to make as we extend our leadership in data and trusted enterprise AI.”

In addition to providing significant AI expertise, Verta’s hybrid and multi-cloud end-to-end AI platform will fuel Cloudera’s ability to serve growing AI demand across its global user base. Founded on research conducted at MIT by Dr. Manasi Vartak, Verta’s former CEO, and then further developed with Dr. Conrado Miranda, Verta’s former CTO, Verta was a pioneer in model management, serving, and governance for predictive and generative AI (GenAI). It addresses one of the biggest hurdles in AI deployments by enabling organizations to effectively build, operationalize, monitor, secure, and scale models across the enterprise.

Verta’s technology simplifies the process of turning datasets into custom retrieval-augmented generation applications, enabling any developer—no matter their level of machine learning expertise—to create and optimize business-ready large language models (LLMs). These features—along Verta’s genAI workbench, model catalog, and AI governance tools—will enhance Cloudera’s platform capabilities as it continues to deliver on the promise of enterprise AI for its global customer base.

Dr. Manasi Vartak, Verta’s former CEO.

“Good data breeds good models, which is why Verta’s and Cloudera’s technologies are a perfect match,” said Dr. Manasi Vartak, Verta’s former CEO. “Cloudera has the most data under management compared to any other platform in the world, making it the clear choice to bring the vision for our innovations into reality. In lockstep with the Cloudera team, we can and will unlock the promise of organization-wide AI and enrich every user’s journey from data to insights to action.”

With 25% of the world’s data under management, Cloudera is the only true hybrid open data lakehouse that brings analytics and AI to business data, on-premises and in multiple clouds, while providing unified governance and security. Cloudera’s open data lakehouse is the foundation for building and deploying AI applications, including chatbots, document summarization, and code generation. Cloudera enables customers to manage data throughout its entire lifecycle, making it easy for them to use it with LLMs and achieve industry firsts or industry bests.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cloudera

