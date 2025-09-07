Cloud Security Investments Surge in Asia/Pacific Amid AI Threats and New Cybersecurity Mandates – IDC

- Advertisement -

According to IDC’s report, Securing the Cloud: Key Priorities Driving Security Investments in Asia/Pacific, enterprises in Asia/Pacific are accelerating cloud security spending, driven by hybrid cloud adoption, AI-driven cyber threats, and new government mandates.

Cloud security investments continue to be prioritized as Asia/Pacific enterprises ramp up migrating workloads and data on multiple cloud environments. Organizations are investing in solutions that support business continuity and digital resilience strategies, implementing security tools, such as disaster recovery solutions, data security, governance, and incident response to minimize downtime and faster response and recovery from potential cyber threats.

Mr. Yih Khai Wong, senior research manager, Cybersecurity Products and Services, IDC Asia/Pacific

“The cloud security market is complex and fragmented, with organizations balancing innovation and the growing demand for AI-powered tools against the need for integrated security infrastructure,” says Mr. Yih Khai Wong, senior research manager, Cybersecurity Products and Services, IDC Asia/Pacific. “For security providers, capabilities in Zero Trust, CNAPP, automated threat detection, and regulatory compliance will be critical to building resilience and trust among Asia/Pacific enterprises.”

As cloud adoption accelerates across Asia/Pacific, technology providers must be razor sharp in identifying opportunities across the cloud security solution ecosystem. With varying levels of digital maturity across the region, security providers will need to educate and be proactive in bringing along organizations along the cloud security journey by providing tailored solutions, showcasing best practices and relevant case studies and supporting and empowering enterprises looking to build cloud cyber resilience.

What Tech Providers Should Prioritize Going Forward:

1. Enhance cloud security offerings by strengthening solution offerings such as Zero Trust, IAM, CNAPP, CSPM, CWPP, etc. as key enablers to a robust multi and hybrid cloud environment. Prioritize securing APIs and containerized workloads to prevent data leaks.

2. Prioritize data security and governance for multi and hybrid cloud environments. Ensure solutions help enterprises comply with latest government regulations such as India’s Digital Personal Data Protection, Singapore’s Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, Australia’s Privacy Act Reform, etc.

3. Automation of cloud security tools and ‘humanization’ of cloud security, with the aim of reducing complexity in using and managing cloud security solutions.

4. Integration of threat intelligence capabilities in cloud security solution offerings to ensure cloud platform visibility by providing threat detection capabilities and automated remediation solutions.

5. AI-powered cloud security solutions utilizing AI/ML algorithms to strengthen threat hunting capabilities, automated querying, predictive threat modelling and real-time remediation.

Data referenced here is from IDC’s report “Securing the Cloud: Key Priorities Driving Security Investments in Asia/Pacific”, published in June 2025. The report examines the key priorities that are driving cloud security investments in Asia/ Pacific, driven by multi and hybrid cloud adoption, the proliferation of AI-powered cyber security threats which in turn necessitates the introduction of AI-powered security solutions, new local government governance, risk and compliance (GRC) mandates as well as the continued demand for a unified security solution platform across Asia/Pacific. It examines how organizations are looking to further invest in cyber security over the next 12 months, components within cyber security that are driving investments in cloud security, the role of technologies such as Zero Trust, cloud native application platform protection (CNAPP), identity access and management (IAM), threat intelligence and many more in shaping the need for an organization’s security posture as well as security technology provider preference when considering using or implementing cloud-based security solutions and services. This research provides strategic guidance for security vendors, managed security service providers and cloud platform providers seeking to navigate the growing complexity and challenges in cloud regulatory convergence and digital trust and resilience expectations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IDC

