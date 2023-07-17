CleverTap strengthens compliance in the EU, UAE, and Indonesia with local deployment

- Advertisement - -

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, further strengthened its compliance in the EU, UAE, and Indonesia, through data centers hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon.com, Inc. company. These are aimed at enhancing the protection of personal data belonging to local residents and citizens.

Anand Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, CleverTap

“As a company committed to maintaining the highest global standards of data privacy and security, we have deployed our platform locally in the EU, UAE, and Indonesia with the help of AWS,” said Anand Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, CleverTap. “Providing our services through these data centers will ensure our local customers seamlessly comply with their respective data residency requirements. This is yet another example of our commitment to delivering not just business value and growth to our customers, but also ensuring that their data is safe and compliant at all times,” he added.

