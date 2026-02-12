CleverTap Recognized as a Leader in Latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

- Advertisement -

CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, announced that they have been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in their 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines.

We believe this recognition underscores the progress we are making alongside our customers, a growing ecosystem of forward-looking brands and partners dedicated to delivering relevant, responsible, and effective personalization.

Our approach to hyper-personalization, individualized to each customer, is built around agentic AI capabilities from CleverAI™ designed to deliver “Experience of One” through 1:1 engagement at scale. We believe the CleverAI™ Decisioning Engine plays a central role in interpreting customer intent, enabling brands to connect customers with the right message, on the right channel, at the right moment. Combined with a comprehensive suite of personalization capabilities, we believe these capabilities are helping brands drive measurable outcomes, including up to 35% higher conversion rates across key use cases in industries like financial services, retail, ecommerce, media, telecom, and many others.

At the core of this approach is CleverAI™, our enterprise-grade agentic intelligence and decisioning engine. Designed for autonomous real-time orchestration, it enables continuous experience optimization across the customer lifecycle. We believe this focus on unified intelligence, real-time decisioning, and scalable hyper-personalization has contributed to our broader market momentum.

“We consider our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our capability that enables customers to improve business outcomes with the power of CleverAI™,” said Mr. Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, CleverTap.

“We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap. With CleverAI™, we are delivering a truly revolutionary AI-First Customer Engagement Platform that will change the face of the martech and customer engagement industry, further enhancing our market position.”

