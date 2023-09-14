CleverTap partners with premium streaming service OSN+ to deliver best-in-class user engagement

- Advertisement - -

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced its partnership with the region’s leading premium streaming service, OSN+. This strategic alliance will enable OSN+ to deliver hyper-personalized communication across all touchpoints to its customers by leveraging CleverTap’s all-in-one platform.

Ishan Singh, Director of Engagement and Retention Marketing at OSN+

Ishan Singh, Director of Engagement and Retention Marketing at OSN+ said, “We believe in a customer-first approach and are confident that with CleverTap, we will be able to enhance our overall user experience. CleverTap’s remarkable expertise within the OTT space means they are well-versed with the unique challenges and opportunities the industry presents. Content is king, and personalization is the key to capturing and retaining audiences. Leveraging CleverTap’s patented technology and comprehensive all-in-one solution, we will be able to provide tailored, hyper-personalized content and unmatched value to our customers.”

Samer Saad, Regional Sales Director for META region, CleverTap

“We are thrilled about partnering with OSN+, who have always been at the forefront of digital technological innovation – a principle that strongly resonates with our commitment to always push the boundaries of MarTech. Through our granular AI-powered segmentation, OSN+ will be able to not only group users into compact cohorts but also understand the best time and channel to engage with them, and the nature of content they prefer. This will streamline their marketing efforts and help direct attention to the high-value customers.” said Samer Saad, Regional Sales Director for META region, CleverTap. “With over 120 customers in the META region, we continue to focus on scaling our local presence and are committed to helping brands maximize customer lifetime value.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CleverTap

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.