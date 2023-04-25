Tuesday, April 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

CleverTap names Pravin Laghaate as Vice President, Europe and UK

By NCN News Network
0
111
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

CleverTap, world’s #1 retention cloud named Pravin Laghaate as Vice President for its Europe and United Kingdom regions. Pravin, who joined CleverTap in 2020 and has been in senior leadership sales roles centrally, will now oversee sales, go-to-market strategy, and execution across Europe and the UK.

With over 20 years of experience across markets, he has been instrumental in establishing new benchmarks for expansion revenue and client engagement at CleverTap. Pravin has successfully built and led high-performance sales teams, in the past and worked with prominent brands such as Vodafone, Kingfisher Airlines, Gulf Air and Emirates.

Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap.
Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap.

“The UK and Europe’s SaaS market is set to cross US$100 billion within the next decade. Given the immense potential within these regions we are certain that Pravin’s elevation will allow us to continue on our high-growth journey. His presence within the region will be instrumental in driving customer retention and engagement for our European and UK based customers, enabling them to reach newer heights.” said Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. “With a resilient business strategy, and drive to innovate, we are all set to further bolster our global footprint within the burgeoning SaaS landscape.” he added.

Talking about his new role Pravin states that, “I am ecstatic to be entrusted with the responsibility to grow our business in this region. CleverTap is the fastest growing retention cloud platform in the world, strengthening our footprint in the UK and Europe is going to be key to achieving our global ambitions.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Palo Alto Networks Takes Aim at Cyber Attacks with the Expansion of Unit 42’s Digital Forensics & Incident Response Service Globally
Next article
Akamai Announces New Cloud Computing Capabilities for Streaming Video
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative