CleverTap names Pravin Laghaate as Vice President, Europe and UK

CleverTap, world’s #1 retention cloud named Pravin Laghaate as Vice President for its Europe and United Kingdom regions. Pravin, who joined CleverTap in 2020 and has been in senior leadership sales roles centrally, will now oversee sales, go-to-market strategy, and execution across Europe and the UK.

With over 20 years of experience across markets, he has been instrumental in establishing new benchmarks for expansion revenue and client engagement at CleverTap. Pravin has successfully built and led high-performance sales teams, in the past and worked with prominent brands such as Vodafone, Kingfisher Airlines, Gulf Air and Emirates.

Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap.

“The UK and Europe’s SaaS market is set to cross US$100 billion within the next decade. Given the immense potential within these regions we are certain that Pravin’s elevation will allow us to continue on our high-growth journey. His presence within the region will be instrumental in driving customer retention and engagement for our European and UK based customers, enabling them to reach newer heights.” said Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. “With a resilient business strategy, and drive to innovate, we are all set to further bolster our global footprint within the burgeoning SaaS landscape.” he added.

Talking about his new role Pravin states that, “I am ecstatic to be entrusted with the responsibility to grow our business in this region. CleverTap is the fastest growing retention cloud platform in the world, strengthening our footprint in the UK and Europe is going to be key to achieving our global ambitions.”

