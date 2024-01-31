CleverTap Named one of India’s Great Places To Work for the second time

- Advertisement - -

CleverTap has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from January 2024 to January 2025). This is the second time CleverTap has been recognized by the prestigious organization. This recognition underscores CleverTap’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

The Certification is the result of an extensive analysis of the responses to the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey taken by all India-based employees. An organization receives the Certification only after at least 70 percent of its workforce rates it as a ‘great workplace’.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what marks a great workplace: Trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

“We are delighted to receive the Great Place To Work Certification™ once again. It is a testament to the exceptional environment we foster here at CleverTap. Thanks to the collective effort of each of our team members, we’ve built a workplace that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity,” said Mr. Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. “We prioritize open communication and continuous learning to ensure our team members are empowered to reach their full potential. This certification only reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.”

