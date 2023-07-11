CleverTap appoints Sidharth Pisharoti as Chief Revenue Officer to drive growth across India, META, and Asia Pacific

- Advertisement - -

CleverTap announced the appointment of Sidharth Pisharoti as the new Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Sidharth will be responsible for driving CleverTap’s growth across India, META, and Asia Pacific regions, as well as designing and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Sidharth brings a wealth of experience in the technology and software industries, with a strong focus on revenue generation and driving sales. In his career spanning 2 decades, Sidharth has a proven track record of leading sales teams across Asia Pacific, Europe, and LATAM regions. His expertise in business development equips him to accelerate the next phase of CleverTap’s growth journey within these regions.

Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap

Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap said, “I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Sidharth as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the India, META, and APAC regions. His addition will help accelerate our growth and strengthen our presence in these crucial markets. Thanks to the varied demands of a diverse customer base, these regions drive our MarTech innovation even further. Sidharth’s expertise in driving sales and revenue will help us achieve unprecedented levels of growth while delivering localized solutions that meet the distinct needs of the market.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, CRO, CleverTap

Sidharth Pisharoti, CRO, CleverTap said, “I am ecstatic about joining CleverTap. It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a company scaling at such an exponential pace within the customer engagement domain. CleverTap’s commitment to maximizing a brand’s customer lifetime value aligns perfectly with my personal drive to deliver unparalleled growth and innovation for clients. I am confident that together, we will empower businesses to forge stronger connections with their customers, drive growth and foster long-term success.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.