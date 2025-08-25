CLAW Launches Powerful Laptop Cooling Pads with Mobile Holder and USB – Air Pro C39 & Storm Pro A21

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

CLAW, a known leader in gadgets and accessories in India, brings in two new premium pro cooling pads — CLAW Air Pro C39 and CLAW Storm Pro A21. The pads are designed to deliver exceptional cooling to your laptop while adding smart conveniences such as an integrated mobile holder. These accessories are built for laptop and mobile workstation users who demand both performance and comfort.

CLAW Air Pro C39

Professionals, students, and gamers can expect a sleek balance between power and practicality with the C39. The cooling pad is built using dual 125mm high-speed fans that spin at up to 1000 RPM to deliver steady airflow and provide efficient cooling. The pad is designed to accommodate laptops with up to 17-inch screens. To ensure superior durability and optimal heat dissipation, the pad features robust ABS plastics and a metal mesh with an anti-slip baffle to secure the laptop in place during work and play. An adjustable 5-level height system offers an ergonomic angle for a healthy posture to avoid fatigue in your cervical vertebrae. Two USB 2.0 ports (one for powering the pad and another for peripherals) allow you to stay connected without sacrificing a USB port. Lastly, an integrated mobile slot/holder helps keep your smartphone within arm’s reach to monitor calls, messages, or use as a second screen. Choose from Black and Blue variants that match your work desk.

CLAW Storm Pro A21

The A21 brings nine high-speed fans for users with up to 17-inch laptops and workstations who demand the ultimate in cooling performance. The fans are a combination of four small 60mm fans, four medium 70mm fans, and one large (100mm) fan, all spinning between 1800 and 2400 RPM, delivering unmatched airflow to the laptop in use. The A21 is perfect for those engaged in heavy-duty gaming, video editing, or software development. It features RGB lighting modes and an intuitive LCD display with a dedicated control panel for lighting and fan speeds. With the Storm Pro, you can convert your work desk into a fully personalized setup. The cooling pad offers nine-level height adjustments for ergonomic flexibility and a sturdy build with an anti-slip baffle. A USB 2.0 and a USB-C port are ready for every standard to modern device you need to connect. Lastly, to multitask between your work and play, a mobile holder is equipped on the right side for convenience.

So, whether you plan an all-night gaming session or are editing a huge 4K video project, CLAW’s new cooling pads promise to keep your laptop cool, comfortable, and secure, while your phone stays right where you need it. The CLAW Air Pro C39 and CLAW Storm Pro A21 Laptop Cooling Pads with USB and Mobile Stand are now available for INR 990 and INR 2,990 respectively, on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CLAW

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 142