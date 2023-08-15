City Shop: Unveiling Success: A Journey into the HP Premium Notebook Realm

- Advertisement - -

NCN magazine had the pleasure of sitting down with Mr. Rohit Gupta, Director, City Shop who has graciously shared his insights into the IT industry, achievements, awards, and the remarkable journey of his company.

City Shop embarked on its journey in October 2018, focusing exclusively on premium notebooks. Initially, its target was to sell 35 units per month, but to delight, it has surpassed that goal and are now moving more than 1500 notebooks every month.

Value-added services

City Shop ensures its partners are well-versed in selling premium notebooks by offering comprehensive training. City Shop conducts joint calls with partners to persuade customers to choose products. Moreover, it has a diverse range of options in the ProBook lineup, something that sets it apart. Its focus is on HP ProBook and EliteBook, the epitome of HP’s premium notebook offerings.

Partnership with HP

Its collaboration with HP began in 2018. With HP’s concentration on notebooks and its alignment with that direction, experienced mutual benefits. While City Shop initially catered to channel business, it has now expanded to serve government enterprises as well.

Brief on Award

HP organizes an annual RD event, exclusive to India’s RDs. This time, the event took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. City Shop was honored to win a prestigious award in the premium notebooks category. The recognition was presented by Mr. Shailesh Tripathi and Mr. Sanjeev Pathak, CMIT, who leads the commercial notebook division.

Evolving Trends

The acceptance of technology has significantly increased compared to earlier times. In the past, people would opt for basic tablets and laptops, and the market was highly price sensitive. However, today’s customers are seeking superior technology and quality, which has fueled the higher sales of premium notebooks.

Potential in the enterprise business

The government sector is rapidly digitizing, with railways, airports, and more requiring the fundamental components of notebooks, laptops, and desktops. The future holds immense demand for such products in this context.

Future goal

Its goal is to provide premium products and continue winning awards. It is targeting a revenue of 200 crores by the end of March, further solidifying our position in the market. For its partners, it emphasizes embracing the latest technology without being solely driven by prices.

