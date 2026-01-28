Citrus Solutions Powering India’s Smart Computing Future with Mini PCs, Signage, AI and Make in India Vision

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai-based IT innovator, delivering smart computing devices with commercial-grade reliability, strong partner support, and cutting-edge solutions built for India’s evolving digital needs.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ritesh Shah, Chief Sales Officer, Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on mini PCs, signage growth, partner strength, and Make in India vision.

Please tell us about Citrus and the products you offer.

Citrus is a Mumbai-based company and we specialize in smart computing devices. Our portfolio includes Mini PCs, Thin Clients, OPS, Rugged PCs, and All-in-One systems. We are supplying across India and supporting a wide range of commercial and institutional requirements through our partner ecosystem.

How old is Citrus and what is your contribution towards the Indian market?

Citrus is a 20-year-old company and over the years, we have built strong credibility in the smart computing segment. We are a Gold Partner to Intel, an OEM partner to Microsoft, and also a Microsoft Embedded Partner in India. We are actively available on GeM, offering products like Mini PCs, Thin Clients, and Desktops to meet government and PSU demands. Currently, we have 25+ models available in our product lineup which are being adopted by system integrators across the country.

How do you see the market potential of Mini PCs in India?

The mini PC market is extremely promising and is growing steadily. The biggest reasons are space concerns and power efficiency. Mini PCs solve both. Today, we even have palm-size PCs that take extremely low space yet deliver high performance. Some of our models come with 14th generation CPUs up to Core i9, which means users can run demanding applications without compromising on speed or output. Additionally, these devices run on adapters, so they consume less power—making them ideal for modern workplaces.

What is your view on the signage market and its demand going forward?

The signage market has huge potential and is expanding rapidly. Government and corporate customers are investing heavily in marketing and digital communication. If you look at India’s infrastructure growth—airports, railway stations, metro stations, public buildings—these assets increasingly need digital signage for information and branding. Our computing products support signage applications smoothly and provide long-term reliability.

How does Citrus stand out from other brands?

Our key differentiation is that we focus on commercial-grade products, not consumer-grade. We believe in delivering strong material quality and consistent service. Our failure ratio is less than 0.1%, which reflects the reliability of our product engineering. Moreover, Citrus has been serving the signage segment for over 10 years, so we understand the operational expectations and service requirements of B2B customers.

How strong is your network in India? Do you sell directly to end users?

We primarily work through System Integrators (SIs) and do not deal directly with end-users. Our SI partners handle the end customers, and Citrus supports them with supply and after-sales across India. This model ensures our partners remain the face of the brand, while we strengthen them with products and service.

Make in India is becoming a key focus. What is Citrus doing in that direction?

We are committed towards Make in India, and we are already focusing on expanding our Make in India product roadmap. However, the ecosystem is still at an early stage—especially because chipset and CPU manufacturing is still evolving in India. But as a brand, we strongly believe in supporting the initiative and contributing as the ecosystem strengthens further.

How will AI impact the Mini PC business and what opportunity do you see?

AI will actually increase demand for mini PCs because AI applications require strong hardware. There will be no competition against the need—AI will run on devices and require computing power. We are offering AI-enabled CPUs with support for NPUs (Neural Processing Units), which help AI applications run smoothly. We also see ourselves as a reliable partner for AI-led solution providers in terms of hardware.

Partner education plays a big role. How do you train and engage your partners?

Partners are our brand face. We regularly organize product expos and partner meets in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai. In addition, our team remains in constant touch with partners and solution providers who require these products. Along with this, we provide strong confidence through service commitments like 3 years RTB warranty on all products, plus 1-year support on adapters.

Any message you’d like to share with partners and viewers?

My message is simple—choose Citrus products, trust the quality, and support us as much as possible. We are committed to delivering strong products, service, and long-term value to our partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Citrus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145