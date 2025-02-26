CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech HealthSPARX, A Real-World Data Platform for Life Sciences Organizations

- Advertisement -

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, announced the launch of a highly scalable and integrated Real-World Data (RWD) platform designed for efficient data management and accelerated insights. The platform provides out-of-the-box support in ingesting datasets from industry’s leading real-world data vendors, and offers a flexible, customizable data pipeline to onboard newer datasets.

CitiusTech HealthSPARX streamlines real-world-data management and empowers companies with cutting-edge analytics to drive impactful insights across clinical, research, medical, and commercial operations. Built to support transformative analytics, including SaMD development, the platform accelerates data-driven innovation for life sciences and healthcare organizations.

“CitiusTech HealthSPARX was purpose-built to address the growing need for faster, AI-driven analytics in life sciences,” said Mr. Joseph Paxton – Senior Vice President & Market Head, Life Sciences, CitiusTech. “By simplifying the ingestion, preparation, and analysis of diverse datasets, the platform eliminates traditional bottlenecks in big data management. This empowers organizations to innovate faster and deliver tangible outcomes in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.”

Mr. Priya Devapriya, Ph.D., Head of Data Fluency at UCB said, “CitiusTech HealthSPARX has transformed how we manage and analyze healthcare data. By enabling the seamless integration of syndicated claims data along with advanced patient feature generation, the platform has empowered us to leverage predictive analytics and uncover valuable insights that support our mission. These insights have also enhanced our commercial decision-making, driving meaningful outcomes across therapeutic areas.”

CitiusTech HealthSPARX is offered as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, designed for real-world data management and advanced analytics. Its features include seamless data integration, regulatory-grade analytics capabilities, and a dynamic environment for reporting and visualization. With support for personalized healthcare insights and collaborative data sharing, the platform eliminates traditional bottlenecks and ensures smarter, faster decision-making.

CitiusTech HealthSPARX’s design incorporates best practices aligned with IMDRF guidelines and is CFR Part 11 compliant, making it an ideal platform for generating real-world evidence and developing SaMD candidates. For small and medium-sized biopharma companies, CitiusTech HealthSPARX provides a cost-effective alternative to building expensive, custom analytics platforms—saving millions of dollars and years of development time. Large pharmaceutical companies benefit from the ability to rapidly ingest and analyse fit-for-purpose data, reducing costs associated with managing distributed data assets.

