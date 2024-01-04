CitiusTech Appoints Sudhir Kesavan as Chief Operating Officer

- Advertisement - -

CitiusTech announced the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kesavan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. In his new role, Sudhir will be instrumental in steering CitiusTech towards the execution of its strategic vision and ensuring unparalleled service delivery excellence.

Dr. William Winkenwerder, Chairman, CitiusTech

Dr. William Winkenwerder, Chairman, CitiusTech said, “On behalf of the board and the leadership team, I welcome Sudhir to CitiusTech. His experience in spearheading technology-led digital transformation projects for clients and passion for building a high-performance enterprise align perfectly with our vision.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Sudhir Kesavan will assume responsibility for leading CitiusTech’s global delivery organization. This will encompass enhancing practice capability, service delivery maturity, market innovation to drive profitable business growth by collaborating across practices, markets, delivery, and functions. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that CitiusTech continues to empower healthcare and life sciences companies with next-gen technologies and solutions.

Mr. Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech

Mr. Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Sudhir to the CitiusTech family at this exciting phase of our growth journey. His expertise in digital innovation, technology-led transformation, and invaluable experience at the intersection of innovation, complexity and scale will play a pivotal role in our aspiration to be at the forefront of shaping the healthtech landscape with a human-first approach.”

Mr. Sudhir Kesavan, COO, CitiusTech.

“It’s great to be joining CitiusTech and I look forward to being part of an organization with a determined commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry. CitiusTech has differentiated health tech capabilities built through an instinct for client intimacy and the ability to simplify the solving of hard problems. I am enthused by our talent reservoir whose pivotal role in the company’s remarkable growth is evident. I am confident that we can build truly impactful technology solutions, improve care delivery, and make a meaningful difference on human lives across the world,” said Mr. Sudhir Kesavan, COO, CitiusTech.

Sudhir brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having spearheaded digital transformation initiatives for numerous enterprises across the US and Europe. His work involves customer-centric design exploration, resulting in innovative digital products. Sudhir is known for his consultative approach and collaboration with clients. He has successfully facilitated inside-out and outside-in transformations, optimizing technology operations and promoting customer-driven business models for clients. Prior to CitiusTech, Sudhir served as Partner, Advisory – Cloud Transformation, responsible for PwC India’s cloud business. Sudhir also has a rich experience working for large scale IT companies like Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CitiusTech

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.