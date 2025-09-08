Cisco, Tata Communications Collaborate to Usher in Next Era of eSIM and IoT Connectivity

- Advertisement -

Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco to reshape the future of how businesses connect, manage, and scale their connected devices around the world.

As enterprises expand IoT operations, the management of large fleets of devices – from connected vehicles to industrial sensors – poses persistent hurdles. These include fragmented SIM hardware due to juggling of multiple vendors or hardware standards, complex device provisioning, and a lack of interoperability between different networks and technologies. These challenges, in turn, slow down rollouts, increase costs, and limit flexibility, making it difficult for organisations to scale their IoT initiatives with confidence and impact.

This collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE™ – an intelligent, multi-generational, global eSIM orchestration solution, delivering 350+ million eSIM Operating Systems (OS) and managed SIM lifecycle with reach across 200+ countries and territories – into Cisco’s IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering that is used by over 32,000 enterprises and supporting more than 270 million SIM IoT devices (including 100 million connected cars). Leveraging Tata Communications’ and Cisco’s combined expertise in enabling simplified, scalable, global IoT deployments, enterprises will be able to:

Seamlessly activate and manage devices across SIM providers, private and public networks and eSIM standards

Accelerate time-to-market through a frictionless, unified connectivity experience

Gain deep visibility and control across all layers of IoT deployment

Reduce integration efforts and avoid vendor lock-ins

This collaboration marks a pivotal shift, promising enterprises new levels of control, agility, and efficiency across their connected device ecosystems.

Mr. Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE

Mr. Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™ said, “The continuous evolution of eSIM technologies is generating a transformative shift in the way enterprises connect and manage their IoT devices. The unmatched power of Tata Communications’ intelligent IoT fabric and Cisco’s proven device management platform will empower global businesses to unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. We are excited to create a foundation for the future of connected enterprises – where they can scale faster, smarter, and with more confidence.”

The collaboration will significantly benefit industries like transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, where reliable IoT connectivity is critical, be it a trucking company that instantly activates trailers across borders without local SIM cards or a utility provider seeking to monitor infrastructure on private and public networks without reconfiguring devices.

Mr. Masum Mir, SVP and GM, Cisco Provider Mobility

“Together, Cisco and Tata Communications are enabling innovation and opening up new opportunities through our joint work on eSIM technology,” said Mr. Masum Mir, SVP and GM, Cisco Provider Mobility. “As enterprises need greater simplicity, automation and scalability to effectively manage increasingly complex use cases, we see eSIM as a foundational technology. Tata Communications’ proven track record as a great Cisco partner made them a logical choice as we advance our vision for mobility services, particularly in managing connected vehicles over the full lifecycle – from manufacturing, to the dealership, to the road.”

Cisco and Tata Communications seek to establish a bold new benchmark for the IoT industry – one where interoperability, scalability, and lifecycle intelligence are foundational. The two companies will work to enable enterprises worldwide to accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue streams, and optimise connected operations, powering seamless interactions between people, spaces, and things.

