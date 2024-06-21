Cisco Launches Meraki India Region to Enhance Secure Networking and Enable Data Localization

- Advertisement -

Cisco, the global leader in security and networking, announced it is doubling down on its commitment to India’s digitization by launching Cisco Meraki India Region, a new cloud region that is hosted on a cloud service provider empaneled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The Meraki India Region will empower businesses across the nation to embrace a cloud-first transformation, while helping customers meet their local data storage and privacy needs.

Cisco Meraki is already trusted by over 810,000 customers globally and leads the charge as the premier cloud-managed IT platform. It accelerates cloud-first business transformation through simpler operations, secure networking, and an ecosystem that drives future growth and innovation. Meraki offers comprehensive Networking (Wired, Wireless, SD-WAN), secure networking, and IoT (Sensors) capabilities that empower customers with centralized visibility and control, unified management of wireless and wired networks, and reduced operational expenses.

Mr. Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM – Cisco Networking – Meraki & Wireless.

“Launching the Meraki India Region is a critical step to ensuring customers can securely connect and scale their business with the simplicity they expect from Meraki,” said Mr. Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM – Cisco Networking – Meraki & Wireless. “The Meraki India Region helps our customers meet their local data storage needs with advanced security features such as penetration testing and daily vulnerability scans, continuing the drive towards digital transformation across the country.”

This launch comes at a time when the demand for data localization and privacy is rising rapidly. According to the Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, 97% of organisations in India believe data is inherently safer when stored within their own country or region, and 94% trust global providers to protect their data more effectively than local providers. For customers that prioritize local data storage such as public sector entities, government, education, financial institutions, healthcare, and professional services, the Meraki India Region offers a suite of benefits that align with their cloud transformation.

Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC

Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said, “As businesses continue to embrace a cloud-first environment, they are seeking a comprehensive networking platform that offers agility, flexibility, and secure access to drive operational efficiencies and succeed in an interconnected world. With the launch of the Meraki India Region, we aim to do just that.”

As India transforms into a digital-first nation, Cisco is committed to help drive digital transformation at scale and power a connected and inclusive future for all. With Meraki, Cisco will provide customers with more choice to access resilient and secure cloud infrastructure to develop innovative solutions, simplify network operations, create scalable networks that are easy to manage, unify secure IT experiences and address dynamic customer needs.

