Cisco and Rockwell Automation to Accelerate Digital Transformation of the Asia Pacific Industrial Market

- Advertisement -

Cisco, a worldwide leader in networking and security, and Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a collaboration to propel digital transformation of the industrial market in the Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China region. The announcement was made as the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the same.

Cisco and Rockwell Automation provide technologies and services that enable manufacturers to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and ensure the security of their industrial networks. This collaboration will see the two companies coming together to facilitate the implementation of advanced automation solutions, such as connected factories and industrial IoT, while also addressing the unique challenges and requirements of manufacturing environments.

Mr. Kartika Prihadi, Vice President, Partners & Routes to Market Sales, Cisco

“As industries across APJC embark on their digital transformation journeys, our collaboration with Rockwell Automation is poised to deliver significant value for our customers,” said Mr. Kartika Prihadi, Vice President, Partners & Routes to Market Sales, Cisco. “By joining forces, we aim to empower industrial enterprises with cutting-edge secure connectivity solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance productivity and unlock new growth opportunities.”

The MOU signifies a deeper commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation between Cisco and Rockwell Automation, as they work together to harness the power of digital technologies and automation solutions to meet the unique challenges of the APJC industrial market.

Mr. Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president, Market Access, Rockwell Automation

“At Rockwell we firmly believe in the idea of better together and we are excited to embark on this journey with Cisco to accelerate digital transformation in Asia and the Pacific,” said Mr. Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president, Market Access, Rockwell Automation. “By combining our strengths and capabilities, we are well-positioned to help industrial enterprises in the region navigate the complexities of digitalization and achieve sustainable growth.”

Addressing the digital skills gap in the manufacturing sector

Cisco and Rockwell Automation will also work towards training and building a wider talent pool to address the digital skills gap in the manufacturing sector. This will be done by leveraging Cisco’s Networking Academy program and Rockwell Automation’s partnerships with universities across the region.

Cisco Networking Academy is one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world. Cisco Networking Academy provides high-quality IT and cybersecurity courses, learning simulators, and hands-on learning opportunities via a learning platform to support instructors and engage learners in 190 countries. To date, over 20 million global learners have taken Cisco Networking Academy courses to gain digital skills. Additionally, 95% of students that have taken Cisco certification aligned courses have attributed obtaining a job or education opportunity to Cisco Networking Academy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cisco

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 138