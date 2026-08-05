Cisco and IIT Delhi launch the Cisco Technology Hub to strengthen India’s AI and cybersecurity capabilities

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Cisco and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) announced the launch of the Cisco Technology Hub on AI and Cybersecurity, a collaborative initiative to advance research, build skills and strengthen AI and cybersecurity ecosystem in the country. The partnership brings together Cisco’s technology expertise and IIT Delhi’s academic leadership to foster innovation, enable knowledge exchange and help develop a highly skilled digital workforce.

Building a hub for innovation and digital trust

The Technology Hub aims to become a leading centre for AI and cybersecurity research, innovation and talent development in the Indo-Pacific region. By aligning with India’s digital transformation priorities and securing critical infrastructure, this three-year collaboration will work with government stakeholders to strengthen digital frameworks and security standards while co-creating solutions to real-world challenges for a more resilient digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jayant Jain, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi said, “This collaboration builds on the Institute’s commitment to enable knowledge exchange and co-creation with industry partners. Through this initiative, we aim to foster innovation, develop future-ready talent, and contribute to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem.”

Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D), IIT Delhi

Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D), IIT Delhi was also present at the MoU signing ceremony. He highlighted that this collaboration would strengthen IIT Delhi’s research in AI and cybersecurity and support India’s digital future.

Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & South Asia

Speaking on the collaboration, Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & South Asia said, “Strong collaboration between academia, industry and government is critical to driving innovation across India. Our partnership with IIT Delhi brings together research and technology expertise to advance frontier AI research, develop secure solutions for real-world challenges in AI and cybersecurity, while building a pipeline of next-generation talent that will shape India’s digital future.”

The hub will focus on research, talent, and ecosystem engagement.

Advancing research and innovation

The hub will support fundamental and applied research in AI and cybersecurity from theoretical foundations to practical applications, enabling students to address evolving digital threats. Grants and fellowships for PhD and MTech students, along with a chair of excellence, will advance research projects aligned with the Technology Hub. Joint collaborations with Cisco’s global research teams will help address industry challenges and emerging threat landscapes. The hub will also support IIT Delhi scholars to publish white papers contributing to discussions on government policy, regulatory frameworks, and technological implications.

Building capacity and workforce skills

The hub will offer continuing education programs (CEP) developed in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy (NetAcad) to deliver specialized courses for industry professionals and government. The hub will curate short training programs for government entities and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) focused on emerging technologies, cybersecurity risks, and best practices.

Driving thought leadership and ecosystem engagement

The hub will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration across industry, academia, and government. Initiatives will include security workshops, research forums and an annual Security and Trust Summit, bringing together national experts to discuss emerging technology trends, cybersecurity challenges and showcase cutting-edge research and security demonstrations.

Powered by Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration Program

The hub is part of Cisco Country Digital Acceleration program, which partners with governments, industry, and academia to build critical digital infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and foster digital skills. The program has completed over 1,700 projects in 56 countries to accelerate national digital agendas.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cisco

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