CIO CHOICE 2025 Recognizes IceWarp as the Most Trusted ICT Brand in Enterprise Email

IceWarp has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2025 Honor and Recognition as the most Trusted ICT Brand by CIOs and Digital Leaders in the Enterprise Email category.

Now in its 13th year, CIO CHOICE continues to be the most prestigious and only discovery recognition platform, honoring ICT brands for their excellence in product and service innovation, customer-centric approaches, and efficient delivery, selected based on the stated preferences of CIOs and ICT Decision Makers.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East commented, “We are incredibly honored to receive the CIO Choice Award 2025, we have been consistently winning it since year 2018. This milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence CIOs place in our solutions. At IceWarp, we constantly strive to deliver innovative and reliable enterprise Email and collaboration tools that empower organizations to achieve their goals. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey of transforming enterprise communication while maintaining our customer-centric approach.”

This distinguished recognition was bestowed at the exclusive CIO CHOICE 2025 Red Carpet Night, produced by CORE Media, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

This year’s event brought together over 400 CIOs and Digital Leaders from across the country, making it a truly remarkable gathering of industry influencers.

CIO CHOICE is known as the ‘Seal of Trust,’ given to ICT brands by the very CIOs and Digital Leaders who rely on them.

The winning brands are selected through a unique pan-India voting platform, where CIOs and Digital Leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their firsthand experiences and top-of-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel of seasoned CIOs from various industry sectors oversees and guides the entire process, ensuring its integrity and credibility.

This year’s advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders:

Aasish Kshetry, CIO & VP – IT, Asian Paints

Dheeraj Sinha, EVP and Global CIO, Sun Pharma

Jyothirlatha B, CTO, Godrej Capital

Narendra Sonawane, SVP, Global Head, IS, Infosys

Ramesh Narayanaswamy, CTO, Aditya Birla Capital

Rohit Kilam, CTO, HDFC Life

Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group

Subhash Kelkar, CIO, BSE

Vinod Sivrama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital

Vishal Bhatia, CDO, Canara Bank

Mr. Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media

Mr. Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media said, “Congratulations to IceWarp for earning the prestigious CIO CHOICE 2025 Trust Seal. This recognition is a true reflection of the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to enterprise customers. The trust bestowed upon IceWarp by India’s CIOs and Digital Leaders, amidst shifting consumer trends in a dynamic economy, is truly commendable. In a time where technology propels business advancement, the CIO Choice accolade solidifies IceWarp’s position as an industry pioneer.”

