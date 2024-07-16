CIO 500 Enhances eScan Cybersecurity Enterprise Recognition

- Advertisement -

eScan, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its participation in the esteemed CIO 500 event series across major cities in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata. This premier gathering brings together top IT decision-makers to explore groundbreaking innovations and discuss future trends shaping the digital landscape.

The CIO 500 event series kicked off on May 17th and will conclude on July 19th, 2024. eScan made its presence felt in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, by hosting over 100 CXOs and IT leaders for insightful discussions and networking opportunities. The upcoming event in Kolkata on July 19th is poised to continue this trend of excellence and knowledge sharing.

As industries undergo digital transformation, the demand for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more crucial. eScan stands at the forefront, addressing these challenges with state-of-the-art solutions designed to protect sensitive data and ensure secure operations across various sectors. By participating in the CIO 500 event series, eScan aims to demonstrate its extensive expertise in cybersecurity and establish meaningful connections with key IT leaders in these influential cities. This strategic engagement underscores eScan’s commitment to empowering organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly digital world.

Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan

“We are pleased to be a part of the CIO 500 event series. It provides us a valuable opportunity to engage directly with top decision-makers, gain insights into their cybersecurity challenges, and showcase eScan’s solutions effectiveness in mitigating risks and safeguarding critical digital assets,” said Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan.

These five cities serve as epicenters for various industries including Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Hospitality, Finance, IT & ITeS, Aviation, Defense, Real Estate, Chemical, Education, Services, Mining, EPC, among others. eScan’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting these sectors with robust cybersecurity measures tailored to meet the evolving digital challenges.

