Cigniti Wins ‘Best IoT Healthcare Platform’ in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI and IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, announced that its Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Digital Quality Engineering Automation framework has won the “Best IoT Healthcare Platform” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the global health and medical technology market’s top companies, technologies, and products.

Cigniti’s Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Digital Quality Engineering Automation framework ensures wearables can predict and customize required medicine intake and deliver with precision while adhering to USFDA regulations. The Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform is wholly automated with minimal/no human intervention and capable of performing negative testing to ensure that the wearable delivers the intended results.

Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti Technologies

On the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti Technologies, said, “We are proud to be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving medical devices industry, where IoMT and connected devices are becoming increasingly important. IoMT can reduce cost, mitigate care coordination challenges faced by the healthcare industry, and increase the speed and precision of diagnosis and treatment in real-time. We are excited about the growing market for medical devices, and Cigniti is poised to continue its growth in the space. Winning the ‘Best IoT Healthcare Platform’ is a testament to our expertise in digital assurance for medical devices compliant with FDA regulations.”

Raghuram Krovvidy, Chief Delivery Officer, Cigniti.

“In healthcare, patients’ lives are critical and therefore, the precision of connected devices is paramount. We must ensure the echo system of mobile apps, medical devices software, healthcare CRMs, and Patient Database management applications work seamlessly and are highly secure. Cigniti’s Quality Engineering framework winning the MedTech award is a recognition of the expertise and leadership in digital assurance, especially in the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform. We are proud to be working closely with five of the largest medical device manufacturers in the USA and Canada,” said Raghuram Krovvidy, Chief Delivery Officer, Cigniti.

“Congratulations to Cigniti on being our pick for the ‘Best IoT Healthcare Platform’ award. Cigniti’s Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform is a one-stop Digital Quality Engineering Automation solution that performs end-to-end testing of all wearables. Cigniti’s IoMT platform encompasses everything needed for medical device testing: domain experience, device knowledge, infrastructure, legislation, and capability to support testing,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of MedTech Breakthrough.

Cigniti’s world-class IoMT lab and infrastructure have helped a leading diabetes care provider, a medical devices company, and a leading healthcare company increase their cycle time, automation coverage, and time-to-market by 50% in compliance with stringent USFDA guidelines.

