Cigniti Unveils New Brand Identity and Vision for the Future

Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI and IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has unveiled a new brand identity reflecting its renewed vision to help its clients in accelerating their digital transformation journeys and achieve market leadership.

The new brand identity reflects Cigniti’s strengthened resolve to be a trusted digital transformation partner for its clients including 60 of its Fortune 500 and 80+ of its Global 2000 companies, delivering at a global scale with increasingly localized capabilities, and leveraging quality-first digital assurance, product engineering, AI, ML, data and insights, data visualization, automation, and blockchain.

In addition to conveying the futuristic vision, the new logo aspires to uphold a contemporary attitude, produce a powerful visual depiction of a shift toward digitalization, and at the same time imbibe the company’s software quality-first mindset. Additionally, it aims to exemplify the intense commitment and forward-thinking transformation that the business is embracing through innovation, automation, and artificial intelligence.

The company’s digital thinking and digital avatar are a reflection of its ability to engineer, assure, and technologically transform and accelerate outcomes for global companies, helping them achieve market leadership in their chosen lines of business.

Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies

On this occasion, Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies, said, “Over the last decade, we have observed a tremendous growth trajectory with a rock-solid foundation and people-first values at our core. At this pivotal point in our growth trajectory, I’m thrilled to introduce the new Cigniti brand identity. This identity marks our transformation journey into the digital orbit. Our rebranding strengthens our vision statement – ‘Together, we build a better future through technology-led transformation’ and empower Digital Transformation with the same agility, nimbleness, and flexibility for every customer across the world. The new brand logo is modern and reflects the diversity and goals of our employees, imbibing our value system.”

Mr. Sairam Vedam, CMO at Cigniti Technologies

Speaking about this rebranding exercise, Mr. Sairam Vedam, CMO at Cigniti Technologies, said, “This rebranded identity is a thoughtful expression of our constant commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth. Cigniti is making a significant shift from being a company that exclusively provided pure-play software testing and quality engineering services to becoming a full-cycle provider of digital assurance and digital engineering services. With this pivot, Cigniti, the market leader in AI and IP-Led Digital Assurance services, is firming up its ambition to develop into a focused provider of Digital Engineering services as well, all the while maintaining its core value of being a Quality-First company, which will always be upheld in all areas of its operations.”

