Chromebook and tablet shipments fall for fourth quarter in a row in Q2 2022

The latest data from Canalys shows worldwide PC shipments (including tablets) suffered a second consecutive quarter of decline in Q2 2022, falling 14% to 105 million units. Several issues, including rising inflation, COVID-related lockdowns in China, and falls in consumer and education spending, contributed to a difficult quarter for the industry. Tablets fell for a fourth quarter in a row, down 11% year on year this time, with 34.8 million units shipped worldwide. Chromebooks also fell for a fourth consecutive quarter, but endured a much starker decline, with shipments down 57% to 5.1 million units in Q2 2022 as demand from the education sector continued to wane.

Following a prolonged surge during the pandemic, worldwide tablet shipments are on a downward trend, falling 11% year on year in the second quarter of 2022 as consumer and education demand faded. Market leader Apple fell 15%, shipping 12.1 million iPads worldwide. Samsung came second with 7.0 million units shipped, maintaining a consistent market share despite a 13% annual decline. Lenovo was third in the rankings with a 25% year-on-year decline in shipments to 3.5 million. Amazon held onto fourth place with a growth of 6% as it shipped 3.3 million units. Huawei rounded out the top five, with a 26% year-on-year drop and 1.7 million tablets shipped.

“The rapid fall in consumer and education demand has accelerated the decline in tablet shipments as we move further from the peak of the pandemic,” said Canalys Analyst Himani Mukka. “Inflation and fears of a recession are at the forefront of consumers’ minds, and spending on tablets has taken a backseat as the need for pandemic-era levels of use has fallen. Unlike notebooks, tablets are not vital for business productivity, so commercial demand has not helped to offset the drop in consumer purchases. Though consumer weakness is expected to persist into Q3, back-to-school offers and new tablet launches ahead of the holiday spending season will provide a minor lift in demand. On the commercial side, the outlook is more optimistic, though shipments remain relatively small. Substantial orders from governments in major Asia Pacific markets remain in place and are expected to be delivered as supply chain bottlenecks and inflation concerns ease. Countries in the region are turning toward domestic production as governments actively encourage citizens to buy locally manufactured goods. Many prominent players, including Lenovo, Acer and Samsung, have already jumped on board with this shift, particularly in India.”

