Christie to showcase complete visual and integrated solutions at InfoComm India 2023

Christie® is set to wow audiences with complete visual and integrated solutions ideal for live events and visitor attractions at InfoComm India 2023, taking place at Jio World Convention Centre from October 25-27.

The Christie booth at C01 will welcome visitors with an array of leading-edge solutions that empower users to create and deliver exhilarating visual experiences. They include innovative displays featuring RGB pure laser projection and direct-view LED technologies, along with powerful projection software tools, content management, and processing capabilities.

Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie.

“We’re excited to engage with our partners and customers at InfoComm India to further solidify our dedication to being the go-to solutions provider that tackles their distinct challenges,” said Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie. “Our latest innovations empower our clients to craft extraordinary experiences, underlining our continued leadership in RGB pure laser projection and notable strides in LED technology, as well as a thought leader and problem solver.”

Leading the way with RGB pure laser and 1DLP laser projectors

Among the main highlights are live demonstrations of the Griffyn 4K50-RGB and M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors designed to deliver rich, bright colors for exceptional experiences in demanding large-venue applications. Both models, debuting at InfoComm India, feature ‘all-in’ connectivity, and remote-controlled electronic color convergence (ECC) for simple color alignment, making them well-suited for live events and Son et lumière to deliver breathtaking and highly memorable images.

Another highlight will be Christie’s lineup of high-performance 1DLP laser projectors that are perfect for applications such as museums, convention centers, corporate and educational venues. Making their debut in India will be the 22,500-lumen Christie 4K22-HS featuring 4K UHD resolution and the 14,250-lumen DWU1400-GS. Both models are known for their exceptional image quality, versatility, ease-of-use, and seamless integration with Christie Mystique, which can install, align and calibrate multi-projection systems in minutes with unsurpassed accuracy.

Hedra and LED video walls make a splash

Also showing for the first time in India is the new Christie Hedra video wall processor, which offers a secure, all-in-one control room solution. Paired with an Access II Series 4K UHD LCD panel for live demonstrations, Hedra is capable of delivering data from up to 27 inputs and supports video walls up to 32 megapixels in configurations up to 16 HD resolution displays. Hedra is available in three models, Standard, Pro-KVM, and Pro-Video, and is the perfect choice for small to medium sized video walls to make quick and informed decisions with real-time access to data that can be controlled from virtually anywhere.

The award-winning MicroTiles LED in a 0.75mm pixel pitch will be presented in a 3-by-3 array. With its enhanced features, MicroTiles LED offers P3 color space, full HDR-10 compliance, and patented software for maintaining wall calibration at 97 percent or greater uniformity, all while being highly reliable and energy efficient. The new MicroTiles LEDs offer outstanding visual acuity with brightness up to 2,000 nits. They are ideal for corporate venues, retail and hospitality applications, and mission critical control rooms.

Equally stunning is a live demo of the Core Series II LED video wall that produces vivid, clear and detailed images at 800 nits calibrated brightness. Available in a range of pixel pitches from 0.9mm to 2.5mm and designed for 24/7 operation, the Core Series II video walls are well-suited for small and large-scale installations where price is an important consideration.

Content management solutions for complete control

The mesmerizing visuals displayed across the booth are accomplished using state-of-the-art content management solutions. Witness the power of the Pandoras Box Software License Version 8.8 and Widget Designer, which provide complete control over the entire workflow, maximizing efficiency while unleashing creative possibilities to enable the creation of amazing visual experiences.

