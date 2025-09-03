Christie to demonstrate that experience is everything at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

Christie® will present an extensive lineup of smart technologies designed to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary at InfoComm India 2025, taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) from September 9-11.

At booth C01, Christie will showcase its latest advancements in projection, direct-view LED, and content management solutions. These technologies enable users to create unforgettable visual experiences across diverse applications, from spectacular live events and large-scale projection mapping to immersive museums, dynamic experience centers, and more. *As of the second quarter of 2025, Christie leads the market in both sales volume and revenue for 1DLP laser projectors exceeding 6,000 lumens WUXGA and higher resolution, as well as for 3DLP high-brightness laser projectors within the ProAV sector in India.

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie

“As the market leader in laser projection in India, and with a growing portfolio of direct-view LED solutions, we continue to drive innovation for the most demanding high-brightness, large-venue applications,” said Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Christie. “Our commitment to innovation is matched by the strong partnerships we’ve built over the years. Together, we are empowering creative visions, setting new benchmarks, and strengthening Christie’s position as the trusted choice for projection — and an increasingly recognized brand for LED — in India.”

Leading the way with RGB pure laser projection

Making its India debut is the Christie Sapphire 4K40-RGBH, the world’s first high-brightness hybrid RGB pure laser and laser phosphor projector. Delivering 40,950 ISO lumens, vibrant DCI-P3 color, and stunning native 4K resolution, it will captivate visitors with a live demonstration. The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH produces sharp, realistic visuals across 2D applications, all active and passive 3D formats, and on any screen type, offering a truly immersive viewing experience.

Christie’s leadership in high-brightness projection is further exemplified by a live demo featuring the flagship Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector. With 50,000 lumens, ~98% Rec. 2020 color, and native 4K resolution, it delivers brilliant visuals for the most demanding large-venue applications. This omnidirectional projector offers comprehensive connectivity and remote-controlled electronic color convergence (ECC) for effortless alignment. It also sets a benchmark in energy efficiency, achieving 13.2 lumens per watt, making it one of the most efficient projectors in its class.

Full spectrum of LED video wall solutions

Another major highlight is Christie’s complete range of LED video wall solutions—from value to premium—underscoring its long-term commitment to the Indian ProAV market. On display are the award-winning MicroTiles® LED, the high-value Lumia CoB, and the versatile Core Series III.

Visitors can experience the flexibility of Christie’s proprietary QuickMount™ system by effortlessly mounting or dismounting individual MicroTiles LED tiles. Available in 1.25mm and an ultra-fine 0.75mm pixel pitch for close-up, detail-rich viewing, MicroTiles LED delivers outstanding performance. Fully compliant with HDR-10 and P3 color space, it also uses patented software to maintain 97% or greater color and brightness uniformity over time.

Designed for the Indian market, Christie Lumia CoB will be showcased in a striking 4-by-4 array. With an IPX2 rating and front LED coating, it is durable, easy to maintain, and resistant to daily wear and tear. Lumia CoB provides high-contrast visuals, optional touch-enabled interactivity, and is available in pixel pitches from 0.7mm to 1.5mm, ensuring sharp, seamless images for digital signage, auditoriums, and operations centers.

Completing the lineup, the Christie Core Series III will be presented in a 6-by-6 array, demonstrating its versatility for installations from corporate lobbies and meeting rooms to signage applications. With pixel pitches from 0.9mm to 2.5mm, it offers a user-friendly direct-mount system, redundant on-board power, and front-serviceability for straightforward installation and maintenance.

Immersive projection mapping with Jazz Series

Christie will also showcase an immersive projection mapping demo powered by two Jazz Series DWU2400-JS 1DLP laser projectors, with content created by Knownsense Studios. Stunning visuals will flow across two expansive surfaces and respond in real time to visitor interaction, captivating audiences in this dynamic, interactive display. Built for equally powerful impact and powered by a new generation of advanced electronics, the compact DWU2400-JS delivers 23,750 lumens of vivid color, deep blacks, and lifelike contrast from a chassis weighing under 30 kg (65 lbs).

The mesmerizing visuals across the booth will be driven by Christie Pandoras Box, providing comprehensive control over the workflow, maximizing efficiency and flexibility to deliver breathtaking experiences.

Demonstrating thought leadership at InfoComm India Summit

Christie will showcase its thought leadership at the InfoComm India Summit on “Immersive Technologies,” held in collaboration with the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). Scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, at 2:00 p.m. in Room 104B at JWCC, the three-hour program will feature presentations and a panel discussion with leading figures from the themed entertainment industry. Mike Fudge, project technologist at Christie, will participate in the panel titled “India’s Experience Boom: What’s Next?” moderated by Steve Shah, Vice President of FORREC.

