Christie to deliver captivating experiences with advanced display and integrated solutions at InfoComm China 2025

Christie® will demonstrate how its display and integrated solutions work together to deliver awe-inspiring visual experiences at InfoComm China 2025, taking place in the China National Convention Center (CNCC) from April 16-18.

Under the theme “Experience is everything,” the Christie booth in Hall E, EA2-01, will feature a comprehensive display of cutting-edge AV technology, demonstrating how innovation can empower customers to create immersive, high-impact experiences. Attendees will discover the latest advancements in visual solutions, including LED video walls, 3DLP, 1DLP, 3LCD laser projectors, and powerful content management and image processing solutions.

“Our latest showcase highlights Christie’s dedication to providing a wide array of visual solutions that empower our customers in various market segments across China,” said April Qin, senior sales director for China at Christie. “From cultural tourism to live events, these sectors are experiencing significant growth, and we are committed to supporting their development. By combining innovation with technology, we help our customers create unforgettable visual experiences that enthrall audiences and open new possibilities.”

Groundbreaking projection mapping on animatronic elephant

A key highlight is a groundbreaking showcase featuring high-resolution projection mapping on a life-sized, animatronic elephant, demonstrating the power and flexibility of projection technology. Powered by three Christie 4K2100-JS laser projectors, Christie Terra SDVoE solution, and Christie Mystique, this unique display goes beyond technical achievement—it symbolizes the evolution of both hardware and application, driven by Christie’s deep technological expertise and commitment to pushing the boundaries of outstanding visual experiences.

New Sapphire 4K40-RGBH makes China debut

Visitors can look forward to the debut of the new Christie Sapphire 4K40-RGBH projector at InfoComm China, featuring a fascinating rear projection demonstration. This high-brightness hybrid RGB pure laser and laser phosphor projector delivers 40,000 ISO lumens, vibrant DCI-P3 color, and stunning native 4K clarity. It is designed for any 2D application, all active and passive 3D formats, and any screen type.

Steadfast illumination performance with the Griffyn Series

The Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector, engineered for large-scale events, projection mapping, and themed entertainment, will illuminate the main screen—measuring 3.9 meters (12.8 feet) wide—with vibrant visuals. Delivering 50,000 lumens and 4K resolution, it features integrated cooling and a sealed optical path for enhanced reliability. The Griffyn 4K50-RGB is the go-to solution for venues that demand exceptional color accuracy, producing 98% of the Rec. 2020 color space for rich, vibrant, and true-to-life imagery.

M 4K RGB Series lights up eye-catching artistic exhibit

The Christie M 4K15 RGB pure laser projector will bring ‘Cathedral of Thieves’, a laser-cut wood sculpture by Gabriel Schama Studios, to life in its China debut. This eye-catching projection mapping showcases how projection technology can transform artworks and exhibits with astonishing details. Produced by Limelight Art, the captivating visuals demonstrate how this showcase can be applied to museums, art galleries, and cultural spaces to enhance visitor engagement.

Versatile, award-winning LED solutions

Another standout at the booth is the award-winning Christie Core Series III LED video wall solutions, showcased in five pixel pitch options—from 0.9mm to 2.5mm—within a single display. This marks the first time the full range of Core Series III LED tiles are presented at InfoComm China. Ideal for budget-conscious installations such as corporate lobbies, meeting rooms, and digital signage, the Core Series III features a lighter, more accessible design with an ADA-compliant direct-mount system and front-serviceability for easier handling, installation, and maintenance.

Powerful content management solutions and ‘desktop hex’ mapping

All exhibits in the booth are powered by Christie Pandoras Box, showcasing its advanced content management capabilities for seamless workflow control and stunning visuals. A key highlight is the motorized ‘desktop hex’ demonstration, featuring a ceiling-mounted Christie DWU1400-GS laser projector, enabling visitors to enjoy dynamic digital content on hexagonal surfaces. The latest Pandoras Box Software version 8.11 further enhances this experience, demonstrating its powerful features for creating immersive and engaging displays.

