Christie to amplify thought leadership and industry relationships at InfoComm Asia 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Christie®, the leader in inspiring exceptional experiences, is set to spotlight its thought leadership and deepen industry relationships at InfoComm Asia 2025, taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from July 23-25.

Christie will sponsor a Summit program in collaboration with the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), highlighting its commitment to advancing immersive storytelling through technology. Titled “Emotion Amplified: How Technology Elevates Storytelling and Enriches Experience,” the session will take place on Thursday, July 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the InfoComm Smart Tech Stage, a central hub for learning, networking, and exploring the latest innovations in the ProAV space.

The three-hour program will feature presentations and a panel discussion with leading figures from across the themed entertainment industry. Mike Fudge, project technologist, Christie, will share insights on how Christie’s display technologies empower immersive storytelling across applications ranging from attractions and museums to live events. He will then join an industry panel moderated by Blake Hellyar, managing director of SHIKI.

Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie

“As a longstanding TEA member, Christie has been a dedicated partner to the themed entertainment industry in delivering unforgettable guest experiences worldwide,” said Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie. “Our sponsorship of this Summit reflects a strategic focus on high-impact engagements that foster deeper dialogue with partners and end users across Southeast Asia. We’re excited to share our vision and further strengthen relationships through our participation in this highly anticipated program.”

In addition to the Summit, the Christie 4K22-HS and Captiva DWU500S 1DLP laser projectors will be on display in Goldenduck’s booth at D10. Delivering 22,500 lumens and 4K UHD resolution, the 4K22-HS is a compact yet powerful solution for high-usage venues such as theme parks, museums, and live events. With BoldColor+™ technology, it produces vibrant, true-to-life visuals with deeper blacks and enhanced color accuracy. Built-in Christie Twist™ enables warping and blending, while optional Christie Mystique™ offers automated, camera-based alignment and recalibration for multi-projector setups.

The Captiva DWU500S ultra short throw laser projector is designed to deliver maximum impact in tight spaces. With WU resolution, flexible orientation, and a throw ratio that enables images up to 150” diagonal in landscape or portrait mode, it’s an excellent fit for boardrooms, huddle spaces, museums, and retail environments. The DWU500S offers 20,000 hours of reliable, low-maintenance operation, along with instant on/off, multiple mounting options, and a user-friendly feature set.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 153