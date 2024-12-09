Christie showcases the evolution of multi-screen windowing and gateway technology at LDI

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to unveil two new products at LDI: Spyder-S Series, with five variants for multi-screen windowing processing for live events, broadcast, and sports venues, and Mastering Gateway for seamless HD, 4K, and 8K video distribution over IP networks for post-production, live events, and broadcast. Both products will be on display in the Christie booth, #1125, at LDI, from December 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to meet with the Christie Broadcast and Professional Video Group to learn more.

Mr. Clark Williams, executive vice president, Broadcast and Professional Video Group, Christie

“We’re excited to introduce Spyder-S Series and Mastering Gateway at LDI, raising the performance bar for multi-screen windowing systems, compositing, and the exchange of video, audio, and metadata over IP networks,” says Mr. Clark Williams, executive vice president, Broadcast and Professional Video Group, Christie. “The unparalleled flexibility and scalability that these solutions provide are designed to meet the exacting demands of live events, broadcast, VFX, and post-production professionals.”

Spyder-S Series: A new era in compositing and processing

The Spyder-S Series expands the award-winning Spyder platform with capabilities that redefine real-time multi-screen windowing and processing. Supporting HD, 4K, and 8K resolutions at ultra-low latency, Spyder-S ensures synchronized, picture-perfect quality for critical applications such as live events, sports venues, and broadcast.

Key features of the Spyder-S Series include:

Unmatched scalability: A modular and distributed architecture allows multiple Spyder-S nodes to be combined to share source, monitoring, and canvas content for more inputs and outputs, resulting in a higher-resolution canvas than previously possible.

A modular and distributed architecture allows multiple Spyder-S nodes to be combined to share source, monitoring, and canvas content for more inputs and outputs, resulting in a higher-resolution canvas than previously possible. Flexible windowing modes: Canvas compositing is now joined by tile mode, which offers a powerful way to deliver content, with minimal latency, to an even higher number of displays by allowing any output to act as a multi-viewer in canvas processing environments.

Canvas compositing is now joined by tile mode, which offers a powerful way to deliver content, with minimal latency, to an even higher number of displays by allowing any output to act as a multi-viewer in canvas processing environments. High-performance compositing engine : With support for the latest standards including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and SDI 12G, Spyder-S can manage up to 64 inputs and layers on one or more pixelspace(s), each shown across up to 32 canvas outputs.

: With support for the latest standards including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and SDI 12G, Spyder-S can manage up to 64 inputs and layers on one or more pixelspace(s), each shown across up to 32 canvas outputs. Ultimate versatility: Spyder-S supports ultra-high-resolution content with an unlimited number of windows per screen.

Christie Mastering Gateway for HD, 4K, and 8K video distribution

Mastering Gateway delivers the industry’s most advanced tools for distributing uncompressed HD, 4K, and 8K video, audio, and metadata over IP networks, all with zero frames of latency. This solution is built for live events, post-production, and VFX workflows, ensuring unparalleled connectivity and performance.

Key features include:

Standards support: Compatible with ST 2110-20,30, and 40 standards for transmitting uncompressed content over IP networks.

Compatible with ST 2110-20,30, and 40 standards for transmitting uncompressed content over IP networks. Uncompromised quality: Transmits content in real time with 12-bit color depth and RGB 4:4:4, to meet the growing demand for HDR in post-production.

Transmits content in real time with 12-bit color depth and RGB 4:4:4, to meet the growing demand for HDR in post-production. Visibility: Each node includes a multi-viewer that shows signals being sent and what is being received.

Each node includes a multi-viewer that shows signals being sent and what is being received. Streamlined operations: Offers multiple options for control, including a time-of-day patch scheduler that connects sources to destinations based on a shared calendar, and an X-Y control interface for manual patching and presets.

Future-ready scalability: With a modular architecture that evolves with users’ needs, it seamlessly integrates with today’s leading hardware and software solutions.

Spyder-S Series and Mastering Gateway reflect Christie’s commitment to empowering professionals with technologies that enhance creativity, efficiency, and scalability. Don’t miss your chance to explore these innovative solutions at LDI 2024, booth #1125.

