Christie RGB pure laser projectors tolight up main exhibition hall at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

- Advertisement - -

Christie, a global audio and visual technologies company, is pleased to announce that through parent company Ushio’s co-sponsorship of a “Future Society Showcase Project” at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, thatits high brightness, 3DLP®RGB pure laser projectors will be used to deliver spectacular visual experiences in the main exhibition hall. Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan is scheduled to run from April 13, 2025 through to October 13, 2025.

Ushio Lighting Inc. (ULI) will provide more than a dozen Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGBpure laser projectors for projection mapping during the opening and closing ceremonies, major events, as well as insupport of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan’s theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” which aims to bring and share the world’s knowledge to help resolve global issues.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japanwill occupy an area measuring 1.55 square kilometers (0.6 square miles)andfeature eight SignaturePavilionsas well as theFuture Society Showcase Project,which will embrace six main projects includingsmart mobility, digital, virtual, art, green, and future life. The mega event is expected to attract 28.2 million visitors over its six-monthrun.

“We are honored that the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is partnering with Ushio to illuminate not only the entertainment as part of the Future Society Showcase Project, but by shining a bright light on global sustainability issues and the United Nations’17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)for 2030. As a global lighting and technology company, Ushio and Christie employees around the world work hard tominimize our impact and improve our environmental practices. We believe light has the power to change the future,” says Hideaki Onishi, chairman and CEO, Christie.

As co-sponsor of Future Society Showcase Project, Ushio and ULI will assess and manage the more than a dozen 50,000 lumen Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors, the lightest, brightest, and most energy-efficient laser projectors available today, in their class, at 15.9 lumens per kilowatt hour. Weighing only 197 pounds (89.3 kg), the Griffyn 4K50-RGB is versatile and bright, reaching ~98% of Rec.2020– the color space closest to what our eyes can see. Chosen also for its low noise levels, the Griffyn 4K50-RGBoperates at 55dBA at full brightness, so audiences are immersed in bright, vivid visuals without distraction.

Christie operates in more than 20 countries, and its parent company is headquartered in Tokyo. A major AV provider to world expos in Shanghai (China), Yeosu (South Korea), Astana (Kazakhstan), and Dubai (United Arab Emirates)–where Expo 2020 Dubai installed 252 Christie D4K40-RGB projectors in the Al Wasl dome, Christie’s technology is used in live events and spectaculars around the globe. The company’s permanent installations include themed attractions, movie theatres, mission-critical command centers and corporations.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.