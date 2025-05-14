Christie RGB pure laser projectors light up Thiruvalluvar Statue with spectacular projection mapping show

- Advertisement -

Christie® is proud to announce its role in illuminating the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Tamil Nadu with a breathtaking laser light and sound show as part of the statue’s silver jubilee celebrations. This remarkable installation, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, combines state-of-the-art technologies with cultural storytelling to create an unforgettable experience for visitors.

Perched on a small island near the coastal town of Kanyakumari, the 41-meter-tall (133-foot-tall) statue is brought to life with six Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors, delivering rich colors and sharp imagery on the statue’s facade. A Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector complements the installation, screening visuals for audiences watching from the mainland.

The nightly laser projection show, put together by Christie’s trusted partner MSS World, celebrates the teachings of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar through his literary masterpiece, Thirukkural, with narration in both Tamil and English. Designed to captivate audiences and instill timeless values, the project elevates the cultural and educational appeal of this iconic heritage site, which is one of the must-visit spots in Tamil Nadu.

“We selected Christie RGB pure laser projectors for their unparalleled performance and durability in large-scale outdoor installations,” said Mr. Pratik Wadhwa, CEO, MSS World. “The Griffyn Series’ RGB pure laser illumination provides exceptional color vibrancy, while its rugged yet compact footprint allowed us to overcome various onsite challenges and deliver stunning imagery and seamless operation.”

The project faced significant challenges stemming from the demanding coastal environment. Positioned 650 meters (2,133 feet) away, the source required marine-grade cables to transmit content across the sea to the projectors mounted on a rocky outcrop near the statue. The long throw distance of 420 meters (1,377 feet) further necessitated the use of custom-designed enclosures to protect the projectors and precise calibration to achieve optimal image quality. Despite these complexities, MSS World, in collaboration with content creation firm Knownsense Studios, delivered a seamless and visually captivating experience.

The Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors, renowned for their wide color gamut and ultra-sharp 4K resolution, enabled vivid imagery and seamless storytelling on the Thiruvalluvar Statue, even against its textured dark stone surface. The integration of advanced display technology and cultural narratives has drawn rave reviews from visitors, who described the experience as “spectacular” and “mesmerizing.” Even those who watched the show on a large screen powered by the M 4K25 RGB projector were equally impressed, praising the experience as “wonderful.”

“The Thiruvalluvar Statue light and sound show exemplifies how modern projection technology can breathe new life into cultural heritage sites,” added Wadhwa. “This initiative not only enhances the site’s appeal but also underscores the role of technology in making cultural experiences more accessible and engaging.”

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Christie commented, “The Griffyn Series and M 4K RGB Series exemplify excellence in experiential installations, and this project highlights their transformative potential. With eight out of 10 large-scale projection mapping projects in India utilizing Christie solutions, we are proud to redefine immersive shared experiences, making them both memorable and enduring.”

