Christie RGB pure laser projectors illuminate UNESCO World Heritage Site Rani‑ki‑Vav in one of India’s most ambitious projection mapping shows

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Christie® is proud to announce that its RGB pure laser projectors are at the heart of a breathtaking new light and sound show at Rani‑ki‑Vav, the 11th‑century stepwell and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Patan, Gujarat. Commissioned by the Government of Gujarat and inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, the large‑scale projection mapping spectacle transforms the 500‑foot‑long subterranean monument into an immersive canvas of history and art, marking one of the most technically sophisticated heritage shows ever executed in India.

Recognized as one of the world’s most extraordinary subterranean monuments and a global symbol of India’s architectural and artistic heritage, the façade of Rani‑ki‑Vav is illuminated using 10 Christie RGB pure laser projectors, including the Griffyn 4K35‑RGB and M 4K25 RGB models, delivering up to 36,500 lumens per projector. The projectors’ exceptional 4K resolution and wide color gamut were essential in faithfully reproducing the stepwell’s intricate carvings, stone textures, and subtle color variations from warm sandstone hues to deep indigo night skies.

The project was supported by Design Factory India as consultant, with Aura Bright Light supplying and installing the projectors, while Knownsense Studios led content creation. The monument was digitally captured and mapped to a massive 22,000‑pixel‑wide content canvas, one of the largest ever created for an Indian heritage site. A multidisciplinary team of artists, animators, and heritage researchers collaborated to develop visuals and narratives that celebrate the story, philosophy, and cultural roots of Rani‑ki‑Vav.

Working under strict guidelines set by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), no permanent or visible structures were permitted on site. To meet these requirements, a unique solution using hydraulic lift‑based projector mounts concealed below ground was engineered. Each lift rises six meters (19.6 feet) to its precisely pre‑aligned position during showtime and retracts afterward, ensuring zero visual intrusion during the day while delivering millimeter‑accurate alignment for night performances.

Mr. Siddharth Bathla, director and co-founder, Design Factory India

“Rani‑ki‑Vav demanded a technological solution that could match the monument’s extraordinary craftsmanship,” said Mr. Siddharth Bathla, director and co-founder, Design Factory India. “Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors were the clear choice, delivering the resolution, brightness, and color fidelity needed to honor every carving and contour, while the concealed hydraulic infrastructure ensured the monument’s sanctity was fully preserved.”

Mr. Shailesh Patel, managing director, Aura Bright Light, added, “Executing a project of this scale within the constraints of a UNESCO World Heritage Site is a rare challenge. The innovative deployment of the Christie Griffyn 4K35‑RGB and M 4K25 RGB projectors on hydraulic lifts enabled us to achieve spectacular results with precise alignment, while adhering to every conservation guideline set by ASI.”

“We treated Rani‑ki‑Vav not as a backdrop, but as the protagonist of the story,” said Mr. Mandeep Sharma, head of Production and Animation, Knownsense Studios. “Christie’s 4K RGB projectors allowed our ultra‑high‑resolution content and 3D animations to blend seamlessly with the stone architecture, creating an emotional, immersive experience that feels both contemporary yet deeply rooted in history.”

The projections draw their inspiration from Patan Patola textiles, historic water structures, and spiritual symbols

Blending motifs inspired by Patan Patola textiles, ancient water architecture, and spiritual symbolism, the projection is paired with an evocative soundtrack and narration. Traditional Indian instruments merge with cinematic orchestration, echoing the rhythm of chisels and flowing water to guide audiences through moments of creation, devotion, and rediscovery.

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie, commented, “This project exemplifies how technology can elevate heritage storytelling with dignity and precision. Our RGB pure laser projectors are designed for demanding environments where color accuracy, fine detail, and long‑term reliability are non‑negotiable. Rani‑ki‑Vav powerfully demonstrates how light can connect past and present on a global stage.”

By uniting 4K RGB pure laser projection, 4K resolution content, and culturally authentic storytelling, the Rani‑ki‑Vav light and sound show has elevated digital heritage experiences to greater heights. More than a spectacle, it is a living dialogue between centuries where stone, sound, and light come together to celebrate India’s legacy with reverence, innovation, and global impact.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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