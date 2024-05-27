Christie projection and integrated solutions deliver immersive visuals at National Taiwan Science Education Center

- Advertisement -

Christie® projection and integrated solutions are delighting visitors at the National Taiwan Science Education Center’s (NTSEC) new immersive attraction with stunning visuals featuring ultra-high-definition 8K resolution.

Known as “The Black Box”, it is the first immersive theatre in Taiwan aimed at promoting technology, academic research, and creative works by local artists and content creators. It consists of a large L-shaped projection space measuring 13 meters (43 feet) in width and height, with the visuals powered by Christie 4K10-HS 1DLP® laser projectors, Christie Pandoras Box Software, Christie AirScan and Christie Mystique automated camera-based alignment and recalibration solution. The installation and commissioning of all Christie solutions in this extraordinary venue was undertaken by Christie’s longstanding partner, Dacoms Technology.

Mr. Terence Lee, executive vice president of Dacoms Technology.

“We recognized an opportunity to support Taiwan’s vibrant creative community by collaborating with NTSEC to establish ‘The Black Box’ immersive theatre,” says Mr. Terence Lee, executive vice president of Dacoms Technology. “This collaboration provides content creators and artists with an accessible platform for research and experimentation that can be appreciated by visitors of all ages. It sets the stage for them to showcase their work on a global scale.”

To ensure visuals of the highest quality, NTSEC selected the high-performance Christie 4K10-HS projector. Boasting 10,000 lumens, 4K UHD resolution and long-lasting laser illumination in a compact footprint, it allows for flexible installation, even in tight spaces. The 4K10-HS is also equipped with Christie BoldColor Technology to accurately reproduce colorful images without sacrificing brightness, a feature highly valued by content creators.

The playback and processing of displayed content are adeptly managed by the versatile and powerful Christie Pandoras Box Software, capable of handling 2D or 3D projects, while Christie AirScan brings multimedia displays to life with interactivity and touch-free control. Additionally, Christie Mystique seamlessly aligns, stacks, and blends the multi-projector array in minutes with unsurpassed accuracy. The outcome is an exceptional presentation of engaging contents like “Our Blue Planet in Fantasy” and “Guess Who Am I?”.

“The 4K10-HS and Christie Pandoras Box offer outstanding performance, enhanced by Christie Mystique, which automates the warping and blending process. This auto-alignment software is particularly useful in Taiwan, which is prone to earthquakes. With just a simple click, the operator can swiftly correct any image misalignment, ensuring a flawless display without interruption,” Lee explains.

Elaborating on the installation process, Lee notes that thorough consultations are held with clients to tailor Christie solutions precisely to their needs. Backed by decades of experience, Dacoms boasts a seasoned team that ensures expert installation and provides round-the-clock support to maintain optimal system performance. The Christie solutions deployed at NTSEC are user-friendly, alleviating concerns about operational complexities that may arise.

“We take great pride in constructing and launching Taiwan’s first L-shaped immersive projection space with stunning 8K resolution,” says Lee. “It’s truly gratifying to create this exceptional venue using Christie’s cutting-edge projection and integrated solutions. We eagerly anticipate welcoming more content creators to utilize ‘The Black Box’, showcasing their work and demonstrating how immersive technology and art can enhance the audience experience.”

Mr. Jason Yeo, senior sales manager for Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Enterprise, Christie

Mr. Jason Yeo, senior sales manager for Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Enterprise, Christie comments, “We’re deeply grateful to Dacoms Technology for their exceptional work in creating awe-inspiring immersive displays with our projection and integrated solutions at ‘The Black Box’. The dedication and expertise of the Dacoms team have truly elevated the visual experience, showcasing the remarkable fusion of technology and art.”

