Christie powers immersive experiences at Huabohui Scenic Spot in Wuhan

Christie® laser projectors have brought to life an immersive nighttime spectacular at Wuhan’s popular Huabohui Scenic Spot, transforming the picturesque flower-themed park into a vibrant fusion of natural beauty and leading-edge visual technology.

Titled “Zhiyin Flower Moon Night”, the multi-venue show is celebrated as China’s first immersive night tour themed around the “Twelve Flower Goddesses.” Christie’s trusted partner Jianye Display led the projection design and systems integration, deploying 13 Christie 1DLP laser projectors. Models include the Inspire Series DWU760-iS and DWU960-iS, as well as the high-brightness DWU23-HS—chosen for their accurate color reproduction, dependable performance, and ability to operate reliably in demanding outdoor environments.

“The Christie laser projectors delivered outstanding brightness and color accuracy, even under challenging nighttime conditions,” said Ke Zhou, regional manager, Hubei District, Jianye Display. “Their low noise, stable operation, and efficient thermal management ensured consistent performance throughout the show.”

Spanning five key venues including the “Appointment of the Rose” church façade projection mapping, “Fairy Shadow” animated flower skirt projection, “Bell Tower Fantasy” and “French Street–Rose Castle” projections, as well as a mesmerizing mapping sequence projected onto a floating sphere measuring four meters in diameter, the projectors played a vital role in shaping the visual storytelling of this landmark cultural tourism experience.

The Christie DWU23-HS, with its 23,650 lumens of brightness and enhanced color performance, was particularly effective for large-scale architectural projection—transforming surfaces like the church façade into seamless canvases of light and motion. Meanwhile, the compact DWU760-iS and DWU960-iS projectors excelled in tighter installations such as the flower skirt and floating sphere projections. These Inspire Series models demonstrated remarkable versatility and precision, backed by an IP5X-rated dust-resistant optical engine and whisper-quiet operation.

Despite cold winter conditions and a tight construction timeline, installation and commissioning were completed in just 25 days. Projectors were housed in custom waterproof enclosures, with fixed brackets and mirror systems ensuring precise alignment. Redundant systems were deployed in critical areas to ensure uninterrupted operation and system reliability.

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Christie commented, “We’re proud to support this benchmark cultural tourism project. It demonstrates the strength of our projection technology in complex outdoor applications and shows how immersive experiences can enhance storytelling and engagement. Christie remains committed to enabling bold, high-impact creative visions across China’s cultural tourism landscape.”

The experience fuses traditional cultural themes with innovative technology, including holography, lighting effects, and spatial audio. Since its launch, “Zhiyin Flower Moon Night” has attracted thousands of visitors, establishing a model for future cultural tourism development. Its contribution to rural revitalization and sustainable tourism is equally significant, with audiences praising its immersive fusion of light, art, and nature.

“Huabohui Scenic Spot has become a beacon for tech-powered cultural tourism,” added Zhou. “Together with Christie, we’ve delivered a high-precision, high-impact solution that elevates visitor engagement and drives cultural and economic growth.”

