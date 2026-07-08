Christie laser projectors power landmark light and sound shows in Ujjain

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Christie® RGB pure laser and 1DLP laser projectors are powering the visual component of the Rudra Sagar light and sound shows in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where immersive imagery is projected across three synchronized water screens and at the Mahakal Lok Lotus Pond in a technically demanding open-air setting.

Conceived and executed by CS Direkt Events & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the large-scale installation was designed as a multimedia experience and devotional journey to deepen spiritual engagement while preserving the sanctity of one of India’s most revered religious environments. Three Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors are utilized for the water-screen mapping show, delivering panoramic imagery across a fountain stretch of nearly 100 meters (328 feet) on the sacred Rudra Sagar Lake. Configured for long-distance projection, the system creates a seamless visual canvas spanning three synchronized water screens over approximately 90 meters (300 feet).

The Christie projection systems extend to the Lotus Pond within the Mahakal Lok Corridor, where two Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors display lifelike imagery on a retractable screen, while three 4K22-HS 1DLP laser projectors illuminate a 10-meter-high (33-foot) statue of Lord Shiva. Together with fountains, lighting, audio, and cinematic storytelling, these elements create richly immersive and visually striking experiences.

Mr. Sanjeev Pasricha, Group CEO of CS Direkt

“The visual component of this project demanded exceptional brightness, precision, and reliability in a highly challenging outdoor setting,” said Mr. Sanjeev Pasricha, Group CEO of CS Direkt. “The Christie Griffyn and HS Series projectors gave us the performance and flexibility needed to create panoramic imagery across the water screens and at the Lotus Pond, while maintaining dependable performance in difficult site conditions.”

The installation presented complex challenges, including long projection distances, extreme heat, dust and humidity, low water levels, and strict restrictions on permanent construction within an active sacred site. To address these conditions, the Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors were installed on specialized floating, weatherproof platforms and housed in customized environmental enclosures engineered for reliable daily operation.

Pasricha added that the projection systems were integrated with programmable fountains and centralized show control, enabling frame-accurate synchronization between visuals and the wider show system. “With no permanent mounting infrastructure permitted due to heritage preservation regulations, the floating platforms and custom housings were essential to achieving technical performance, minimal visual intrusion, and ensuring long-term dependability.”

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie commented, “The Rudra Sagar project is a strong example of how our Griffyn and HS Series projectors perform in ambitious outdoor projection mapping applications. Their high brightness, 4K image quality, omnidirectional operation, and built-in warping and blending tools make them exceptionally well suited for complex large-format installations where image fidelity and operational stability are critical.”

Built for demanding large-venue applications, the Christie Griffyn Series delivers up to 50,000 lumens, native 4K resolution, a sealed optical engine, and omnidirectional operation. Advanced tools such as Christie Twist™ warping and blending, electronic color convergence (ECC), and Christie LiteLOC™ ensure stable brightness and consistent color performance over time.

As the first 4K UHD 1DLP projector on the market with 22,500 ISO lumens, the Christie 4K22-HS delivers enhanced color performance and deeper blacks for more natural, realistic visuals, powered by Christie BoldColor+™ technology.

Both projector models support precise multi-projector alignment, geometric correction and edge blending, producing vivid, high-fidelity visuals for these large-scale outdoor experiences. Since its launch, the Rudra Sagar water-screen mapping show has attracted over 20 million visitors, enhancing the visitor experience through storytelling, reflection, and emotional engagement at one of India’s most significant spiritual destinations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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