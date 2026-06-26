Christie laser projectors illuminate one of the world’s highest permanent projection mapping experiences at Leh Palace

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Christie® is pleased to share that its laser projectors are illuminating a new projection mapping show at the 17th-century Leh Palace, transforming the historic monument into a breathtaking canvas of light, motion, and storytelling.

Implemented by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the permanent multimedia experience titled “Secrets in Stone” was created and delivered by CS Direkt Events & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Using projection technology, the show animates the palace façade with vivid imagery precisely mapped to its unique architectural contours.

Set at an elevation of more than 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) in the Himalayas, the installation is among the world’s highest permanent projection mapping experiences and presented a rare combination of creative and technical complexity. To deliver the visual scale and clarity required for this large-format outdoor attraction, CS Direkt deployed two 30,000-lumen Christie 3DLP laser projectors and one additional 12,000-lumen Christie 1DLP laser projector, supported by dedicated media servers, DVI extension, and signal distribution infrastructure.

Mr. Sanjeev Pasricha, Group CEO of CS Direkt

“The vision for ‘Secrets in Stone’ was to create an experience where technology serves the story and the architecture, not the other way around,” said Mr. Sanjeev Pasricha, Group CEO of CS Direkt. “Leh Palace is an extraordinary heritage structure with immense cultural and architectural presence, so every aspect of the projection design had to respond sensitively to its form, texture, and setting. Christie’s laser projection technology gave us the brightness, reliability, and image performance needed to deliver a visually compelling experience in an extremely demanding environment.”

Pasricha noted that projection forms the visual backbone of the experience, with the team placing strong emphasis on bringing the façade of Leh Palace to life after dark through content designed to complement the monument’s distinctive architectural character. Images were accurately mapped across its irregular façade, allowing projected imagery to interact with windows, recesses, ledges, textures, and strong vertical geometry. “The result is a richly immersive experience that makes the monument appear alive while preserving its historic identity,” he added.

Operating in Leh’s demanding high-altitude settings required robust engineering around the projection systems to ensure dependable performance in freezing temperatures, dust, strong winds, and low-oxygen conditions. The projectors were housed in custom weatherproof enclosures featuring temperature and humidity control, protected airflow management, and ruggedized mounting systems. The setup was further reinforced by extensive site integration measures, including projector foundations, trenching and underground cable laying, as well as winter testing and calibration—all of which helped safeguard the projection infrastructure, ensuring stable operation and precise image alignment for this permanent installation in one of Asia’s most challenging environments.

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, ProAV sales director for India, Christie commented, “Projection mapping on a heritage monument like Leh Palace requires far more than brightness alone. It demands precision, durability, and the ability to deliver stunning images consistently in very challenging outdoor conditions. We’re delighted that CS Direkt has selected our high-brightness laser projectors for this landmark installation, where they play a pivotal role in creating a powerful visual experience that respects the architecture while bringing it to life in a truly memorable way.”

By combining Christie’s advanced projection technology with CS Direkt’s creative and technical expertise, “Secrets in Stone” reimagines Leh Palace as an immersive storytelling destination after sunset, demonstrating how projection can enhance visitor engagement while respecting the integrity of an archeologically protected site.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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