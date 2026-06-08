Christie laser projectors illuminate new immersive water show honoring Song Dynasty poet Lu You

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Christie® laser projectors are illuminating a new immersive water show celebrating the 900th birth anniversary of renowned Southern Song Dynasty poet Lu You. Staged at the Lu You Hometown Scenic Area in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, the grand spectacle features close to 20 Christie Griffyn Series, M 4K RGB Series, and HS Series laser projectors.

Titled “The Wonders of Lu You,” the show officially opened to the public on February 17, coinciding with the first day of the Lunar New Year. The Lu You Hometown Scenic Area carefully designed a guided route that leads visitors from Lu You Museum, through the water stage, and finally to Lu You’s former residence, creating a cohesive cultural journey. After dark, the historic site transforms into a dreamlike canvas of light, water, and live performances centered on storytelling, vividly bringing Lu You’s patriotic spirit and literary brilliance to life.

Christie’s authorized distributor, Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology, provided end‑to‑end project support, from early‑stage spatial surveys and equipment selection to complex multi‑projector installations across performance venues and building façades. These initiatives ensured a continuous visual narrative as audiences moved between the memorial hall, water stage, and former residence of the prodigious poet, who composed 9,300 poems in his lifetime.

“Christie’s extensive product portfolio, spanning RGB pure laser and laser phosphor illumination technologies, has met the creative team’s requirements for realizing this large-scale spectacle,” said Yueyi Wu, general manager, Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology. “Together, these visual solutions deliver a seamless, emotionally engaging experience that resonates with visitors of all ages.”

To realize this ambitious vision, Qingying Digital Technology provided a customized projection solution featuring a range of illumination options designed for the site’s complex outdoor environment. Multiple Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors, each delivering 50,000 lumens, were deployed at the main water stage to recreate epic battle scenes and capture the refined details of Song Dynasty architecture with exceptional clarity and color accuracy.

Complementing the main stage, more than a dozen DWU23‑HS and DWU15‑HS laser projectors were installed across distributed performance areas. Compact yet powerful, the HS Series enabled flexible, cost‑effective installations for corridor‑based interactive projections and for reconstructing scenes from Lu You’s former residence, enveloping visitors in a visually rich and historically resonant atmosphere.

Qingying Digital Technology further ensured reliable performance by deploying Christie Conductor, an advanced monitoring and control software, for the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB and M 4K+25 RGB projectors. This enabled stable 24/7 operation, supporting the high visitor traffic and operational demands of the scenic area.

“‘The Wonders of Lu You’ demonstrates how projection technology can elevate cultural storytelling to an entirely new level,” said Mr. Gene Wang, senior director of ProAV Sales for China, Christie. “From high‑brightness RGB pure laser projection on expansive water stages to flexible installations in intimate interactive spaces using the HS Series, this project showcases the versatility and reliability of Christie solutions in demanding outdoor environments.”

The project stands as a compelling example of how projection technology can enhance cultural tourism experiences, creating immersive, emotionally resonant journeys that connect historical heritage with contemporary audiences.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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