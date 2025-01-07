Christie laser projectors illuminate Guangzhou’s art and cultural museums

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce that its 1DLP laser projectors have transformed three museums in China’s Guangdong province into immersive cultural landmarks that deliver captivating experiences to visitors and guests.

In a breathtaking showcase of art, heritage, and technology, the Bai’etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou—home to the Guangdong Museum of Art, Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, and Guangdong Literature Museum—is illuminated by 50 Christie DWU880-GS laser projectors and four Christie Captiva DWU500S ultra-short throw laser projectors, redefining how audiences engage with cultural narratives.

These installations are part of a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) lighting project undertaken by Christie’s trusted partner, Jianye Display, which served as the project’s lead contractor, managing every aspect from scheme design and projection layout to installation, calibration, and commissioning of the projection systems.

“Christie’s GS Series and Captiva projectors are the ideal choice for the installations in the three museums due to their color accuracy, installation flexibility, and reliability,” said Dongzai Ye, project manager at Jianye Display. “These capabilities allowed us to deliver visually stunning, large-scale immersive displays that bring fine arts, literature, and cultural heritage to life. Collaborating with on-site art instructors enabled us to meet the stringent color accuracy requirements demanded by the project.”

Known for their performance, color accuracy, and reliability, the Christie DWU880-GS and DWU500S projectors were vital in meeting the project’s technical requirements. The installations included innovative setups such as three-fold screens, panoramic five-fold screens, and large curved displays. Spanning a total projection area of 980 square meters (10,549 square feet), the exhibits featured impressive visuals, with the largest single display measuring 7.68 meters (25.2 feet) by 4.8 meters (15.7 feet).

At the Guangdong Museum of Art and Guangdong Literature Museums, Christie DWU880-GS projectors brought immersive visuals to life on large, curved screens, while the Christie DWU500S projectors provided seamless backdrop projections for display cabinets at the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum. Praised for their vibrant imagery and reliable performance, the projectors earned widespread acclaim from industry visitors, further reinforcing Christie’s leadership in projection technology.

“Projection displays in the various galleries have created a unique sensory experience that combines the visual appeal of artworks with the intellectual depth of literary masterpieces,” added co-project manager Chuhua Chen. “Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the installations represent a seamless blend of art and technology, elevating the cultural offerings of arts centers in the Greater Bay Area.”

Despite tight timelines and installation challenges, Jianye Display implemented robust safety protocols and conducted meticulous power tests to ensure seamless installation. “Christie’s projectors exceeded our expectations, offering unmatched stability and vibrant visuals, even in the most demanding settings,” Chen noted. “Their ease of use was instrumental in ensuring the success of this large-scale project.”

The façade of Bai’etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie commented, “This project reflects how our projection technology can create awe-inspiring cultural experiences. The ability of our solutions to deliver such vivid and stable imagery underlines our commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling. We are proud to support Jianye Display in delivering a world-class solution that enhances the artistic, cultural, and educational value of these venues.”

