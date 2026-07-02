Christie Jazz Series projectors power immersive Zoo of Extinction exhibition at Suzhou Science and Technology Museum

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Christie® is pleased to announce that close to 30 of its Jazz Series 1DLP laser projectors are delivering captivating visuals in the new “Zoo of Extinction” exhibition hall at the Suzhou Science and Technology Museum in Jiangsu Province.

Located on the second floor of the museum in Shishan Cultural Square, the 12-meter-high (39-foot) hall is designed around the narrative of discovery, understanding, renewal, and coexistence. Visitors embark on an engaging journey that reimagines extinct species—from trilobites and dinosaurs to mammoths—through lifelike visualizations and interactive storytelling. Since opening for trial operations in March 2026, the exhibition has quickly become the museum’s core immersive gallery.

Featuring 15 4K1600-JS and 13 4K2100-JS projectors, the space delivers a compelling multi-sensory experience that blends extended reality (XR) and mixed reality technologies to bring ancient lifeforms vividly to life. Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology provided end‑to‑end support, including systems design, equipment selection, and the complex multi-projector installation across the expansive hall.

“The ‘Zoo of Extinction’ project places stringent demands on projection equipment,” said Yueyi Wu, general manager of Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology. “The Christie 4K1600-JS and 4K2100-JS projectors, with their ultra-sharp 4K UHD+ resolution, high brightness, and high contrast, perfectly blend digital imagery with real-world scenes. Their low latency and high refresh rate ensure precise alignment across multiple projectors, audio-visual systems, and interactive devices. Furthermore, the Jazz Series operates with low noise and is backed by a five-year warranty, fully meeting the stringent standards for uninterrupted 24/7 operation in cultural and tourism venues.”

He noted that this deployment builds on Christie’s strong presence at the Suzhou Science and Technology Museum, where more than 50 Inspire Series DWU760-iS 1DLP laser projectors have previously been installed across multiple galleries, supporting a wide range of visual experiences throughout the facility.

“Suzhou Science and Technology Museum’s ‘Zoo of Extinction’ demonstrates the growing role of advanced projection in shaping next-generation science and cultural venues,” said Gene Wang, senior director of ProAV sales for China, Christie. “Our Jazz Series projectors provide the brightness, image precision, and installation flexibility required for a variety of applications. Working closely with partners like Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology, we ensure these solutions are deployed seamlessly to create engaging, high-impact experiences for audiences.”

Powered by the new 0.8” HEP DMD, Christie Jazz Series projectors deliver enhanced color performance, improved contrast, and efficient thermal management. Offering brightness levels of up to 23,750 lumens and 4K UHD+ resolution from a remarkably compact chassis weighing less than 30 kilograms (65 lbs), the Jazz Series also supports a wide range of interchangeable lenses. Built-in warping and blending with Christie Twist™, along with compatibility with automated alignment tools such as Christie Mystique™, make the Jazz Series a versatile and reliable solution for immersive environments, from museums and science centers to theme parks and attractions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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