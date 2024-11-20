Christie Jazz Series hits the right notes with new 4K UHD+ projectors

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce the launch of two new models in its Jazz Series, a family of 1DLP laser projectors that offer exceptional performance without a premium price tag.

Two 4K UHD+ projectors join the previously announced WUXGA models, which made their debut at InfoComm Asia. The new models, the 4K1600-JS and 4K2100-JS, feature 16,600 and 21,350 lumens respectively, and use Texas Instruments’ 0.8” HEP (High Efficiency Pixel) DMD for improved color and contrast and a more efficient cooling system design.

Jazz Series projectors deliver high brightness and resolution in a manageable and compact chassis, weighing only 29.4 kg (64.8 lbs.). With its quiet operation, built-in warping and blending capabilities, and a full suite of compatible lenses, including UST, Jazz Series is ready to illuminate a range of projects – from concerts and theme park attractions to museum exhibits and projection mapping.

“With Jazz Series, we’re meeting the market demand for high-brightness, compact, and budget-friendly projectors,” says Mr. Andy Wang, senior product manager, Christie. “They easily integrate into virtually any space to deliver dynamic color, deep blacks, and lifelike contrast.”

The new projectors seamlessly create a complete Christie solution with optional Mystique™ automated camera-based alignment, and compatibility with Christie Intelligent Camera to trigger autofocus, automatically calibrate projector color, optimize color uniformity, and more.

All Jazz Series projectors are available for order now.

