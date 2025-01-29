Christie introduces the world’s first high-brightness hybrid RGB pure laser and laser phosphor projector

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce the launch of the Sapphire® 4K40-RGBH projector, which combines solid-state RGB pure laser illumination with a dual laser phosphor system into the world’s first high-brightness hybrid RGB laser projector. With hybrid illumination, users have a projector that provides maximum flexibility. Sapphire is designed for any 2D application, front or rear projection, all active and passive 3D formats, and any screen type.

The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH delivers vibrant DCI-P3 color, 36,400 lumens of brightness, native 4K clarity in 2D and 3D on all screen types, and front and rear projection. It also offers high frame rate options, from 4K at 120 Hz to 2K resolution at 480 Hz.

Sapphire sets a new standard with its exclusive Infitec® color comb 3D solution. Unlike traditional laser phosphor projectors, Sapphire offers superior light efficiency and a wider color gamut for brighter, more immersive 3D experiences making it the ideal choice for 3D dark rides, other media-based attractions, and visualization powerwalls.

“With its unique hybrid illumination architecture, the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH is a flexible solution for 2D and 3D front and rear projection applications,” says Mr. Larry Paul, executive director of technology and custom solutions, Christie. “We’re excited to introduce this projector at ISE 2025 and we invite attendees to experience the brilliance of Sapphire in person.”

The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH hybrid RGB laser projector is designed to deliver best-in-class experiences for applications including theme park attractions, live events, rental and staging, and visualization, and is available for order now.

Visit Christie at ISE at stand #3K500 to see the new Sapphire 4K40-RGBH.

