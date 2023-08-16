Wednesday, August 16, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Christie introduces new RGB pure laser projectors for stunning visual experiences

By NCN News Network
0
97
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Christie® is pleased to introduce two new RGB pure laser projectors: the M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB. Part of our award-winning M 4K RGB Series, they deliver 15,750 lumens and are designed for the most demanding applications, including staging and live events, projection mapping spectacles, and theme park attractions.

Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie.
Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie.

“Our original M Series projectors, first introduced in 2007, were our most successful line of Pro AV projectors with over 16,000 units sold,” says Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie. “Our new models continue the tradition of innovation which has made the M Series so popular, combining ruggedness, reliability, and brightness into a compact chassis.”

Christie has simplified installation and operationby delivering full brightness at 120V or 220V, omnidirectional rigging capabilities, andTruLife+ electronics, which eliminates the hassle and cost of removable options cards.At 83.8 lbs (38.1 kg), the M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB are the lightest 3DLP projectors in their class.

The new projectors are compatible with legacy M,J, and Crimson Series lenses and M Series rigging frames for additional cost savings.

With RGB pure laser illumination, the new projectorsproduce vibrant, bright, and true-to-life visuals that approach 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut, whileoperating at a quiet 43 dBAto ensure thatthe focus remains on the screen.

The M 4K15 RGB offers a 2700:1 contrast ratio and 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, while the M 4K+15 RGB offers a contrast ratio of 2200:1 and 4K UHD+(3840×2400) resolution. For applications that require higher frame rates, optional Mirage and Mirage Pro upgrades deliver 4K at 120Hz and HD resolution up to 480Hz.

The M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB are available for order now.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ooredoo Group Selects Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud as Partners for Digital Transformation
Next article
ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches New Products, Hosts Activities and Giveaway Campaigns During Gamescom 2023
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative