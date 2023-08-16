Christie introduces new RGB pure laser projectors for stunning visual experiences

- Advertisement - -

Christie® is pleased to introduce two new RGB pure laser projectors: the M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB. Part of our award-winning M 4K RGB Series, they deliver 15,750 lumens and are designed for the most demanding applications, including staging and live events, projection mapping spectacles, and theme park attractions.

Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie.

“Our original M Series projectors, first introduced in 2007, were our most successful line of Pro AV projectors with over 16,000 units sold,” says Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie. “Our new models continue the tradition of innovation which has made the M Series so popular, combining ruggedness, reliability, and brightness into a compact chassis.”

Christie has simplified installation and operationby delivering full brightness at 120V or 220V, omnidirectional rigging capabilities, andTruLife+ electronics, which eliminates the hassle and cost of removable options cards.At 83.8 lbs (38.1 kg), the M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB are the lightest 3DLP projectors in their class.

The new projectors are compatible with legacy M,J, and Crimson Series lenses and M Series rigging frames for additional cost savings.

With RGB pure laser illumination, the new projectorsproduce vibrant, bright, and true-to-life visuals that approach 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut, whileoperating at a quiet 43 dBAto ensure thatthe focus remains on the screen.

The M 4K15 RGB offers a 2700:1 contrast ratio and 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, while the M 4K+15 RGB offers a contrast ratio of 2200:1 and 4K UHD+(3840×2400) resolution. For applications that require higher frame rates, optional Mirage and Mirage Pro upgrades deliver 4K at 120Hz and HD resolution up to 480Hz.

The M 4K15 RGB and M 4K+15 RGB are available for order now.

