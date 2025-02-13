Christie Inspire Series projectors transform BYD’s new energy vehicle museum into a dynamic visitor attraction

- Advertisement -

Christie® is proud to announce its Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors are delivering stunning, immersive experiences at electric automaker BYD’s new energy vehicle museum in Zhengzhou, the first of its kind in China.

Known as BYD Zhengzhou Di Space, this 15,000-square-meter (161,000-square-foot) complex offers a holistic exploration of the power and artistry of new energy vehicles. Spanning four floors with over 300 exhibits, visitors are guided through interactive visual narratives that merge science, technology, and innovation, providing a comprehensive view of BYD’s pioneering automotive vision and the potential of new energy for future mobility.

A total of 26 Christie DWU860-iS laser projectors are at the heart of Di Space’s dynamic visuals, delivering vibrant, lifelike imagery that enchants visitors in each themed area. Christie’s trusted partner Jianye Display installed and commissioned the projectors, which illuminate the facility with attractive content, from the striking feature wall on the first floor to the expansive “ribbon space”, exhibition hall, and detailed displays on the second floor.

“Our choice of the Christie Inspire Series projectors for Di Space is driven by their exceptional quality and reliability,” says Mr. Yong Hong, project manager at Jianye Display. “These 8,500-lumen projectors consistently deliver astonishingly vivid visuals that delight and engage visitors in every exhibit. With its robust design, quiet operation, and reliable, virtually maintenance-free performance, the Inspire Series empowers us to create an unforgettable, immersive experience throughout this new energy vehicle museum.”

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie adds, “BYD’s vision for Di Space aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering impactful visual experiences that educate and inspire. We’re proud that the Inspire Series laser projectors are contributing to such a unique and engaging space where visitors can experience the potential of new energy vehicles firsthand. Christie’s technology brings BYD’s mission to life with every remarkable display.”

The visual displays across the facility vary in size, with the largest measuring an impressive 14 meters by 4 meters (46 feet by 13 feet) and smaller exhibits at 1.6 meters by 1.6 meters (5.2 feet by 5.2 feet). This variety creates a fascinating array of experiences for visitors. According to Hong, one of the project’s highlights was navigating site-specific challenges, such as manually aligning projection angles to accommodate intricate design details. These efforts were aimed at optimizing the displays’ impact, ultimately enhancing visitors’ knowledge and confidence in science and technology, while contributing to the goal of a robust, sustainable automotive future.

The Christie Inspire Series projectors deliver WUXGA or 4K UHD resolution and produce up to 9,600 lumens of brightness, making them ideal for small-to-mid-size environments. Equipped with 1.25-2.0:1 fixed motorized zoom lens, an IP5X dust-resistant optical engine, and 24/7 performance, the Inspire Series projectors comprising the DWU760-iS, DWU860-iS, DWU960-iS, DWU960ST-iS, and 4K860-iS models are highly regarded for their ability to create immersive and amazing experiences that delight guests.

