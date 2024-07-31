Christie HS Series projectors illuminate Osmania University’s iconic Arts College with captivating visuals

- Advertisement -

Christie® DWU23-HS laser projectors play a pivotal role in a new light and sound show at Osmania University, transforming the façade of its iconic Arts College building into a canvas for breathtaking visual displays.

Located in Hyderabad, Osmania University is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher education. The university undertook this large-scale nighttime spectacle to celebrate and preserve its rich history, and foster pride and appreciation for its heritage among students, faculty, and visitors. The project is designed to enhance the educational experience by offering an innovative and engaging way to explore Osmania University’s journey since its founding in 1917.

Aura Bright Light India Pvt Ltd integrated the project and was instrumental in bringing this amazing display to reality. Its expertise in integrating advanced AV technologies with historic architecture ensured a seamless blend of modern visuals with the university’s history. Aura Bright Light India meticulously managed the installation, testing, and commissioning of the Christie DWU23-HS projectors, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Mr. Shailesh Vasani, managing director of Aura Bright Light India.

“Using the Christie DWU23-HS projectors, we achieved outstanding visual clarity and color accuracy that brought the light and sound show to life,” said Mr. Shailesh Vasani, managing director of Aura Bright Light India. “This project is our first large-scale endeavor combining both visual and audio technologies, and we are proud to deliver high-resolution images with remarkable detail. Our team’s dedication to seamlessly merge advanced technologies with the university’s iconic architecture was crucial in creating an immersive and captivating experience.”

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie

Mr. Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie added, “We are thrilled that our DWU23-HS projectors were chosen for this prestigious project. The superior performance and reliability of the HS Series projectors make them the perfect choice for such a significant installation. It’s an honor to contribute to a project that blends technology with culture and history so effectively.”

The Christie DWU23-HS projectors are strategically positioned to deliver colorful, lifelike imagery on the Arts College’s façade, which spans 350 feet in length (107 meters) and 60 feet in height (18 meters). With guidance from Rhino Engineers Pvt Ltd, which managed the project and provided design consultancy, and the creative content expertise of Knownsense Studios, the project was executed seamlessly and completed on schedule.

Mr. Narendra Naidu, chairman and managing director of Rhino Engineers

“We’re very pleased to have been a part of this major project that brilliantly brought Osmania University’s rich history and achievements to life,” said Mr. Narendra Naidu, chairman and managing director of Rhino Engineers. “The collaboration between all teams has resulted in a truly fascinating and educational experience for all.”

The show features music by Indian composer and playback singer Vandemataram Srinivas, and voiceover by renowned South Indian actor Sai Kumar. Inaugurated by India’s Tourism and Culture Minister, G Kishan Reddy, the 20-minute performance runs on weekends, delighting spectators with its immersive visual and auditory experience.

“This synergistic partnership makes Osmania University’s light and sound show a standout feature, successfully preserving and celebrating its rich heritage while creating a lasting impact on the university and the community,” Vasani added.

Featuring BoldColor+ technology that enhances color performance with deeper blacks and more natural, realistic onscreen visuals, the 23,650-lumen DWU23-HS laser projector is known for its compact form factor and quiet operation, with noise levels as low as 35dBA. This makes it ideal for various applications ranging from live events to museums and boardrooms.

Additionally, the DWU23-HS is compatible with Christie Mystique, an automated camera-based alignment and recalibration software that allows for quick installation, alignment, calibration, and maintenance of multi-projection systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

