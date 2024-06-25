Christie HS Series illuminates bridges along Suzhou Creek with mesmerizing visuals

- Advertisement -

Christie® HS Series 1DLP® laser projectors are illuminating major bridges along the scenic Suzhou Creek in Shanghai, making them come alive at night with fascinating content that enhances the city’s aesthetic appeal.

As a cornerstone of the municipal government’s vision to enhance the allure of this iconic waterway, this initiative not only beautifies the surroundings but showcases the city’s deep cultural heritage as well. It also serves to educate both locals and visitors alike about the historical significance of the bridges and the creek. Christie’s trusted partner, Shanghai Qingying Digital Technology, played a pivotal role in the design and installation of multimedia solutions that brought this vision to life.

Over 30 Christie DWU15-HS laser projectors are used to illuminate Jiangning Road Bridge and Gonghe New Road Bridge, two magnificent structures along the meandering Suzhou Creek that are a testament to Shanghai’s urban and economic development. Eight projectors are discreetly installed beneath Jiangning Road Bridge to project stunning images spanning 53 meters (174 feet) in length and 18 meters (59 feet) in width. Additionally, two dozen DWU15-HS projectors are positioned on both sides underneath Gonghe New Road Bridge, creating captivating visuals measuring 63 meters (207 feet) long and 49 meters (161 feet) wide after nightfall.

“This pioneering project aims to boost tourism and proudly presents Shanghai as a global city that values both its historical heritage and modern advancements,” says Chao Fu, technical supervisor, Shanghai Qingying Digital technology. “The Christie DWU15-HS projector, with 15,750 lumens, was selected for its compact footprint, durability, and excellent color reproduction. These attributes have made it the preferred choice for large-scale projections, consistently delivering breathtaking visuals at venues in Shanghai and beyond.”

Fu emphasized the project’s distinctive challenges, navigating tight installation spaces under the bridges while striving for even brightness across extensive projection areas. Innovative approaches like cross-projection and projector stacking played a crucial role in maximizing visual impact.

The glossy surface under Jiangning Road Bridge presented a further obstacle with its pronounced reflections. To counter this, the team applied frosted paint, adjusted lenses, and strategically stacked projectors at focal points to ensure uniform brightness. In addition, weatherproof enclosures were utilized to protect the projectors from waterfront humidity.

These solutions successfully tackled the various challenges, enabling the installation and calibration to be completed in just four weeks. “The DWU15-HS, equipped with Christie BoldColor+™ technology, has certainly exceeded expectations,” remarks Fu. “Not only did it deliver deeper blacks with more natural and realistic onscreen visuals, the installation process was also simplified with its compact design and versatile omnidirectional capabilities.”

He continued, “We are truly privileged to contribute to revitalizing and enhancing this area, showcasing Shanghai’s rich cultural heritage. Moreover, this project has deepened our expertise in installing projectors in tight spaces and highlighted the importance of precautions when dealing with steep angles in such environments.” April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie comments, “The successful completion of this illumination project with our proven HS Series laser projectors underscores their exceptional performance and reliability. Credit goes to the meticulous installation and innovative solutions by the Shanghai Qingying team, which have wonderfully transformed the Suzhou Creek bridges into attractive nighttime landmarks. This collaboration enhances the urban landscape and exemplifies our dedication to advancing p

