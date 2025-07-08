Christie GS Series projectors bring prehistoric life to stunning reality at Chaoyang Paleontological Museum

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Christie® is proud to announce that its GS Series 1DLP laser projectors are powering a captivating new upgrade at the Chaoyang Paleontological Museum in Liaoning Province. As part of a major revitalization project spearheaded by the Chaoyang municipal government, the museum now delivers a mesmerizing journey through prehistoric time with striking, interactive displays made possible by 22 Christie DWU880-GS projectors.

Located in the heart of the Jehol Biota — a region renowned for some of the most significant fossil discoveries of the 20th century — the Chaoyang Paleontological Museum now stands as a gateway into Earth’s distant past. Officially reopened during the May Day holiday after more than seven months of upgrades, the museum unveils an all-new experience where fossil heritage meets advanced visual technology. Christie’s trusted partner Jianye Display was responsible for the projection design and systems integration of the projectors spanning six themed zones, transforming the storytelling of prehistoric life into a vivid spectacle of light and motion.

“We are thrilled to bring the ancient prehistoric world to life using the proven performance of the Christie GS Series in the upgraded museum,” said Ju Li, project manager, Jianye Display. “The exceptional image quality and rock-solid reliability of the GS Series enabled us to craft an immersive and awe-inspiring experience that enthralls visitors of all ages. With Christie’s advanced projection technology, we’re able to reimagine fossil culture through the lens of modern innovation and storytelling.”

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Christie commented, “We’re honored to contribute to such a meaningful cultural and scientific initiative. The Christie DWU880-GS projector, with its outstanding color reproduction, compact design, and 24/7 reliability, is perfectly suited for museum environments. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our technology contributing to such a meaningful project that connects people with the wonders of natural history.”

In the museum’s main entrance hall, four DWU880-GS laser projectors bring to life the ancient world of the Jehol Biota across a dramatic 22-meter (72-foot) curved screen. Suspended from above, the projectors immerse visitors from their first step, setting the stage for a journey through deep time.

Another highlight is the Waterfall Projection experience zone, where water-themed projections flow across massive screens and floors. Visitors walking through the area trigger bursts of digital water and foliage movement — an illusion created by a seamless blend of visual rendering and responsive interaction, using four strategically installed Christie DWU880-GS projectors.

Further along, in the Magic Brush interactive zone, visitors become digital artists. A 32-inch touchscreen paired with a DWU880-GS projector allow them to color dinosaurs and instantly see their creations brought to life on a 6.4-meter-wide (21-foot) wall — a delightful and educational experience that blends creativity with science.

In the Cretaceous Dinosaur projection zone, six DWU880-GS projectors create panoramic scenes of dinosaurs in motion, displaying lifelike behaviors amid lush prehistoric landscapes. Adjacent to this is the Translucent Gauze projection zone, where light and shadow play across floating screens to evoke an ethereal atmosphere, as if the past is materializing before visitors’ eyes. A ceiling-mounted DWU880-GS projector brings this enchanting spectacle to life.

Finally, the Glowing Dragon Walk experience zone enables guests to stroll alongside animated prehistoric creatures across a large-scale floor projection, made possible with five DWU880-GS projectors. Movement-triggered visuals ensure that every step enhances the sense of immersion.

With their professional-grade performance and versatility, Christie GS Series projectors are built to excel in demanding, high-usage environments. Offering 20,000 hours of reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation, WUXGA resolution, along with wireless connectivity, a compact and quiet design, and a full suite of lens options, the GS Series is the trusted choice for museums, educational institutions, boardrooms, houses of worship, and beyond.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 171